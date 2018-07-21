Top Manufacturer and Supplier of Display Racks and Shelves

21 July 2018, Mumbai,

A product that is well showcased and displayed adds more value to it as well as increases the chances of catching the buyers’ eyes. If a number of products are placed in a good way it will eventually increase its chances of selling. That is one of the primary reasons that supermarkets have taken over and have sidelined the usual retail shops. Supermarkets are known for their well showcasing of products, whereas they sell the same products as any other retail shop.

The market competition has grown over the years and has resulted in people coming up with innovative ideas to grow their businesses. Many supermarket or retail businesses rely on their equipment like racks that help in displaying the products well. Nirja Creation is one of the top Supermarket Display Rack Manufacturers in Gujarat who supplies a wide range of products.

Other than supermarket display racks, the company is also known as Departmental Racks supplier in Gujarat and Maharashtra. These racks are made up of the finest quality material and are available at cost-effective rates. These racks are helping the departmental stores to compete with the supermarkets. On the other hand, their compact design doesn’t occupy much space in the store and helps in displaying more number of products without any hassle.

About the Company

Nirja Creation is a company that manufactures and supplies a number of products such as equipment that help in the workings of shops and stores. The company is located in Mumbai and supplies their product to Gujarat too. The wide range of products that the company manufactures and supplies are:

• Retail Display Racks

• Shopping Basket

• Shopping Trolley

• Cash Counter Table

• Garment Racking System

• Rack and Display Systems

• Customized Display Stand

• Promotional Products

The company has its own advanced infrastructure facility which is installed with machines and tools made up of modern technology that has helped them in producing the finest quality products and delivering them within a certain time frame. The Infrastructure unit is divided into a number of sections such as warehousing & packaging section, research, and development section, the manufacturing section, quality management section etc. Other than a good infrastructural base, the qualities that Nirja Creation is known for are:

• Wide Distribution Network

• Ability to Meet Bulk Requirement

• Timely Delivery

• Realistic Price Structure

• Customization Facility

• Adroit Team of Professionals

The company has developed a niche in the industry with the help of their skilled and experienced professionals as well as under the guidance of their owner Mr. Naresh Ghosalkar who has looked after the company since its inception.

