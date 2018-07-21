Unleash Your Inner Creativity Using Diamond Painting Kits

Stress and anxiety are a part of our everyday lives and the same can be avoided with the help of art therapy. Colorelaxation does that exactly. Brain child of an artist, www.colorelaxation.com is an online shop that provides its customers with the most amazing art work of all sizes and themes.

The online website Colorelaxation deals in DIY paintings that are available in almost every theme possible. The website has a DIY kit suitable for artists of all ages and can be tried with ease by beginners as well.

Talking about how Colorelaxation started, its founder said, “Colorelaxation started when I discovered my love for art and paintings. I was a young, innocent and talented artworks heartthrob who would spend hours, engaging in nearly every type of art, including handmade 5D Special-shaped paintings and painting by numbers.”

The online store is filled with wonderful DIY painting kits can be transformed into an art like no other. These pieces of art are perfect to adorn the walls of the buyers. Buyers can choose from Diamond Paintings or Paint by Number kits to make their dream a reality.

Beginners can try the Painting by Number kits that come with easy to follow instructions. One can create beautiful pieces of art in no time, even without any previous experience in painting. The kits include a number guide on the canvas and come along with the needed paints and the brushes. The image can be completed by following the numbers on the canvas. A number of kits in different themes are available online. These kits are available for kids as well as for adults. The wide range also ensures that you will have ample number of kits to choose from.

Likewise, the online store also offers Diamond Painting, also called as 5D diamond painting by many. The new form of painting is popular with artists from across the world. The uniqueness of these paintings lies in the fact that it uses rhinestones, crystals and diamonds instead of regular acrylic paint. The Diamond Painting Kit available at Colorelaxation comes included with all the needed diamonds and tools. Though time consuming, the outcome of such art work is incredibly amazing.

About Colorelaxation

www.colorelaxation.com was started with a vision to make art work accessible to one and all. The artistic creations made using the kits now adorn every home and office. The paintings available at Colorelaxation are unique in their own way and are kits anyone can instantly fall in love with. The online store boosts of a number of DIY Diamond painting kits and Painting by number kits that are made to fit every occasion. Be it as a hobby or as a gift, Colorelaxation has it all.

Contact

Anyone interested in buying the DIY painting kits from Colorelaxation, can make their purchases online from their official website. For further queries contact them at the number provided by fill out a form on their website.

Website: https://colorelaxation.com/

Phone Number: 1-909-3214051

Email: support@colorelaxation.com