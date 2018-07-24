Concrete Bonding Agents Market Analysis by Global Segments, Growth, Size and Forecast 2016 – 2024

Global Concrete Bonding Agents Market: Overview

The global concrete bonding agents market is heading towards robust growth in response to the increasing income of the middle class population in emerging economies. Investment in the development of existing infrastructure is the chief factor driving the global concrete bonding agents market. Based on agent, the market is currently led by cementitious latex based concrete bonding agents owing to the adhesion they provide to new concrete.

By application, the market is projected to be driven by the repairing segment. However, over the forecast period, the market is also expected to witness considerable opportunities in the decorative segment. This is mainly due to the increasing use of concrete bonding agents in micro toppings and overlays to provide an aesthetic and appealing finish to the interiors of commercial and residential buildings. The rising use of concrete bonding agents in decorative applications will thus provide the market with considerable momentum.

The study is intended to help market participants get a clearer perspective about the prevailing dynamics in the concrete bonding agents market. It is compiled with exhaustive information relating to the growth drivers and threats that will influence the market’s growth in the forthcoming years. It also lists the threats and opportunities that companies operating in the concrete bonding agents market is forecast to witness over the course of the forecast period.

Global Concrete Bonding Agents Market: Drivers and Restraints

The increasing urbanization and a rise in the disposable income of the middle-class population has impelled people to opt for comfortable residential and commercial structures, which has greatly influenced the market’s trajectory. The scenario is especially true in case of emerging economies across Asia Pacific. Over the last few years, the region is witnessing a substantial rise in investment in the building and infrastructure segment, aimed at accommodating the demand for modernization from urban population. These factors are likely to propel the market’s growth in the near future.

On the downside, inadequate workmanship and awareness regarding the raw materials to choose for repairs will act as a major restraining factor for the market. However, it is possible to reverse the restraint with positive government intervention. Steps taken at improving the existing infrastructure can help the market grow at a significant pace across emerging nations.

Global Concrete Bonding Agents Market: Regional Outlook

Regionally, the market is expected to witness considerable opportunities in Asia Pacific, both in terms of value and volume. The rising investments by the commercial sector, strong industrial base, rising standard of living, shifting focus of production facilities towards emerging nation, and the rising standard of living are a few factors supporting the growth of the concrete bonding agents market in Asia Pacific.

Global Concrete Bonding Agents Market: Vendor Landscape

To study the competition prevailing in the market, the report has profiled some of the leading companies operating therein. The assessment of vendor landscape provided in the report aims at answering questions pertaining the opportunities and threats for the companies operating in the market and identifying the most lucrative segments. Some of the key companies in this market are Fosroc International Ltd. (U.K.), Sika AG (Switzerland), BASF SE (Germany), Dow Construction Chemicals (U.S.), Saint-Gobain Weber S.A. (France), Dow Corning Corporation (U.S.), and The Euclid Chemical Company (U.S.).

