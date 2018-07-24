Excellent Growth of Regenerative Medicine Market in 2022 by Top Players: Organogenesis Inc., Osiris Therapeutics, Vericel Corporation, Stryker Corporation, NuVasive, Inc., Etc

Market Research Future published a Half – Cooked research report on “Global Regenerative Medicine Market Research Report – Forecast to 2022” Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2022.

Global Regenerative Medicine Market – Scenario

The global market for regenerative medicine is growing steadily. Factors that influence the regenerative medicine market are increasing advancement in healthcare technology, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the rising growth in stem cell technology is driving the growth of the market.

The demand for biologically derived materials for regenerative medicine is currently high due to its efficiency over other naturally derived materials. During the surgical procedures, synthetic materials are more preferred as they provide better outcome. Increase in demand for material reengineering and cell biology with the recent progress in the design of synthetic materials have led to the use of hydrogel in the formation of tissue-engineered scaffolds.

Furthermore, the increasing incidence of degenerative diseases and shortage of organs for transplantation are expected to boost the growth of the market. The prominent potential of regenerative medicine to replace, repair, and regenerate damaged tissues and organs has boosted the market growth. Moreover, utilization of nanomaterials in wound care, drug delivery, and immunomodulation has spurred the growth avenues for the regenerative medicines market. However, stringent regulatory barriers and high cost of the treatment are likely to hinder the market growth

Globally the regenerative medicine market is expected to grow at the rate of about 25.4% from 2016 to 2022.

Key Players for Global Regenerative Medicine Market

The global regenerative medicine market is observed to be highly competitive and fragmented. The key entities are perceived to have high investments in development of regenerative therapies to capture the untapped potential by innovating novel therapies to meet the demand for unmet clinical needs.

In addition, key players are witnessed to focus on oncology & age-related degenerative disorders to compete in the market. Thereby, the industry witnesses a strong pipeline of products in clinical trials, which eventually are expected to drive revenue generation.

Organogenesis Inc. (U.S.), Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. (U.S.), Vericel Corporation (U.S.), Stryker Corporation (U.S.), NuVasive, Inc. (U.S.), Medtronic (Ireland), Acelity (KCI Concepts) (U.S.), Integra LifeSciences (U.S.), Cook Biotech Inc. (U.S.), C.R. Bard (U.S.), RTI surgical (U.S.), Baxter International, Inc. (U.S.), Advanced Cell Technology (U.S.), CryoLife (U.S.), Sanofi (France), BioMimetic Therapeutics (U.S.), StemCells Inc. (U.S.), LifeCell Kinetic Concepts (U.S.) and others are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the global regenerative medicine market and are profiled in MRFR Analysis.

Regenerative Medicine Industry Updates

October, 2017 Advanced Medical Solutions Group and Organogenesis Inc. enter into patent out-licensing agreement. The companies have agreed on the US patent on the collagen-based wound dressing containing Polyhexamethylene Biguanide

July, 2017 Baxter International Inc., a global medical products company announced the acquisition of Claris Injectables Limited. The acquisition is expected to broaden Baxter’s presence in the generic pharmaceuticals market and will boost the supply of essential medicines to the customers.

March, 2017 Organogenesis Inc. has acquired NuTech Medical. The newly-formed company has expanded product portfolio for the wound care and surgical biologics markets.

Segments for Global Regenerative Medicine Market

Global regenerative medicine market has been segmented on the basis of material which comprises synthetic materials, genetically engineered materials, pharmaceuticals, biologically derived materials and others. On the basis of therapy the market is segmented into stem cell biology, cellular therapy, tissue engineering and others. Furthermore on the basis of application the market is segmented into cord blood, oncology, urology, orthopedics, neurology, dermatology, cardiovascular, orthopedic and others.

