Field Service Management Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity and Forecast by 2025

The global field service management sector is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.7%, to USD 5 billion by 2025, as the market experiences significant growth driven by strong demand from companies. The field services management (FSM) sector is responsible for managing a client company’s resources such as vehicle location, worker activity management, work dispatch, billing activities, and others. The FSM systems help to improve oversight and promote efficiency due to which they are highly advantageous for companies to implement either on premises or on the cloud.

The FSM systems help in improving overall efficiency in the process with innovation in the sector leading to the implementation of cloud based processes that can improve the systems. There have been numerous technological advances that are driving the field as it helps in reducing costs as well as enables better resource allocation. That said the market growth faces a hitch in the form of data security, which is a growing concern as the system makes a mass shift to cloud-based solutions that stand a threat in case of any data breach. The advancements in technology also pose a problem as the rising costs in the sector are also expected to impede progress.

View full report @ https://convergedmarkets.com/field-service-management-market-by-deployment-type-on-cloud-and-on-premises-organization-size-small-medium-sized-enterprises-and-large-enterprises-industry-vertical-and-region-globa

The global field service management services market is expected to continue its unprecedented growth in the North American market with the U.S. and Canada expected to hold the largest share. The U.S. is the largest contributor to the sector’s revenue. The presence of major companies in the region is also among the key drivers for growth along with the high rate of software adoption across company verticals, which will keep the sector buoyant.

The global field services management market is a competitive one with several prominent players in the field including Accruent, Acumatica, Astea, ClickSoftware, Comarch, Connect My World, Coresystems, FieldAware, GEOCONCEPT, and IBM. They are the market leaders and have implemented several major developments including the use of cloud-based solutions and faster systems.

This report provides an in depth analysis of key companies and competitive analysis of developments recorded in the industry in the last eight years. In this report, market dynamics such drivers, barriers, opportunities, challenge, and factor analyses have been discussed in detail. Key market players such as Infor, Jobber, Kickserv, Microsoft, and Oracle have been profiled to provide an insight into the competitive scenario of the global field services management market. Leading service providers of global field services management software are setting their sights on the emerging economies that show potential for growth as their prime customers in an effort to boost the growth.