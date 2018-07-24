Global Cytotoxic Drug Market Trends & Forecast to 2023- Industry Analysis by Geographical Regions, Type and Application

Cytotoxic drugs Market inhibit or prevent the function of cells.

Cytotoxic drugs are primarily used to treat cancer, frequently as part of a chemotherapy regime. Recently, their uses have expanded to treat certain skin conditions (e.g., psoriasis), rheumatoid and juvenile rheumatoid arthritis, and steroid-resistant muscle conditions. The most common forms of cytotoxic drugs are known as antineoplastic. The terms antineoplastic and cytotoxic are often used interchangeably.

The classification of Cytotoxic Drug includes Injection, Solid Oral Dose Forms and others, and the proportion of Injection in 2016 is about 94%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

Over the next five years, ResearchReportsInc projects that Cytotoxic Drug will register a 1.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 14900 million by 2023, from US$ 13900 million in 2017.

Segmentation by application:

• Breast Cancer

• Blood Cancer

• Prostate Cancer

• Respiratory/Lung Cancer

• Other

This report also splits the market by region:

• Americas

• United States

• Canada

• Mexico

• Brazil

• APAC

• China

• Japan

• Korea

• Southeast Asia

• India

• Australia

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• UK

• Italy

• Russia

• Spain

• Middle East & Africa

• Egypt

• South Africa

• Israel

• Turkey

• GCC Countries

Cytotoxic Drug is widely used in Breast Cancer, Blood Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Respiratory/Lung Cancer and other diseases. The most proportion of Cytotoxic Drug is for other diseases, and the consumption proportion for blood cancer in 2016 is about 24%.

Market competition is intense. Roche, Eli Lilly, Celgene, Sanofi, eisai, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma, Merck, Seattle Genetics, Takeda, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Cytotoxic Drug market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

To calculate the market size, ResearchReportsInc considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

• Segmentation by product type:

• Injection

• Solid Oral Dose Forms

• Others

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

• Roche

• Eli Lilly

• Celgene

• Sanofi

• eisai

• Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma

• Merck

• Seattle Genetics

• Takeda

• Haosoh Pharma

• Novartis

• AstraZeneca

• Jazz Pharma

• Spectrum Pharma

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives:

• To study and analyze the global Cytotoxic Drug consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

• To understand the structure of Cytotoxic Drug market by identifying its various subsegments.

• Focuses on the key global Cytotoxic Drug manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

• To analyze the Cytotoxic Drug with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

• To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

• To project the consumption of Cytotoxic Drug submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

• To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

• To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENTS-

2018-2023 Global Cytotoxic Drug Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Cytotoxic Drug Consumption 2013-2023

2.1.2 Cytotoxic Drug Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Cytotoxic Drug Segment by Type

2.2.1 Injection

2.2.2 Solid Oral Dose Forms

2.2.3 Others

2.3 Cytotoxic Drug Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Cytotoxic Drug Consumption Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global Cytotoxic Drug Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.3 Global Cytotoxic Drug Sale Price by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 Cytotoxic Drug Segment by Application

2.4.1 Breast Cancer

2.4.2 Blood Cancer

2.4.3 Prostate Cancer

2.4.4 Respiratory/Lung Cancer

2.4.5 Other

2.5 Cytotoxic Drug Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Cytotoxic Drug Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.2 Global Cytotoxic Drug Value and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.3 Global Cytotoxic Drug Sale Price by Application (2013-2018)

Continue…

