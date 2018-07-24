Kraft Lignin Market Research Report by Size, Trend, Opportunities & Future Assessment Up To 2024

The lignin obtained from kraft pulping or sulfate process is called kraft lignin. Kraft lignin possesses distinguishing characteristics from native lignin and other technical lignins. Axiom MRC estimated and projected the volume of consumption of kraft lignin in terms of Kilo tones (KT) and revenue in terms of USD million by various applications.

Kraft lignin market is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate between 2.5% to 3.5% from 2018 to 2022. The global market is driven by factors such as, abundantly available raw material, kraft pulping process is widely accepted process in the paper production, large number of applications etc. The global kraft lignin market is hindered by factors such as, complex structure of lignin creates difficulty in the extraction of kraft lignin, lack of awareness of extraction of kraft lignin from the black liquor etc.

Kraft lignin market can be segmented such as, applications and geographies. The major application of kraft lignin are, agrochemicals i.e. pesticides and fertilizers, thermoplastic polymers, binders and resins and others include Carbon Fiber, etc. Lastly the market is segmented by geography such as, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

The application agrochemicals and thermoplastic polymers are accounted more than 50% of market share in 2016. The other applications such as carbon fibers anticipated to be grow at highest growth rate from 2018 to 2022. North America and Europe are together the largest market of kraft lignin globally.

Industrially opted processes of isolating large quantities of kraft lignin from black liquor are known as LignoBoost invented by Innventia and Chalmers University of Technology. Further the technology was acquired by to Metso which later developed for industrial scale production in alliance with Innventia.

