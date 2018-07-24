Lithography Systems Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast Upto 2023

Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis:

The Global Lithography Systems Market has witnessed significant development in the recent years and is foreseen to develop tremendously in the following years. Following the development of the electronic device industry, the requirement for semiconductor ICs for various applications, for example, consumer electronic devices, communication, memory devices, and sensor gadgets increments, therefore driving the requirement for the lithography systems. In addition, the developing interest for minimal electronic devices and for substantial board shows has expanded the interest for ArF and KrF lithography systems.

Competitive Insights:

The leading players in the market are NuFlare Technology, ASML Holding, EOL Ltd, Vistec Semiconductor Systems, Nikon, SUSS MicroTec, Ultratech Inc, and Canon. The lithography systems market is densely marked with the presence of prominent vendors captivating the majority share in the market. Moreover, the existences of several leading semiconductor companies in South Korea, Taiwan, and Japan have made APAC an extremely competitive landscape.

The Lithography Systems Market is segmented as follows-

By Technology:

KrF

ArF Dry

i-line

ArF Immersion

EUV

By End User:

Foundry

Memory

IDM

Technology Outlook and Trend Analysis:

In 2014, the ArF section was the biggest income generator of the lithography systems market and represented an income share of more than 77%. The fundamental purpose for the market predominance of ArF excimer lithography systems is the scaling down of semiconductor ICs.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis:

Geographically, the APAC district ruled the lithography systems market, representing a share of more than 71% in 2014, trailed by the US, and Europe. A factor such as the existence of semiconductor IC makers in APAC is one of the significant purposes behind the high income commitment from this district.

Key Growing Factors:

An extensive research study on the Market, and its entire ecosystem, describes the market trends, drivers, restraints and opportunities of the Lithography Systems Market.

The Lithography Systems Market Report gives a bird eyes view on the competitive landscape which includes mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, market strategies, and new product launches.

