Navigational Radar Market: Key Growth Factors and Industry Analysis 2018-2028

With logistic services increasing on land, sea and air, tracking is becoming crucial with every passing day. Navigational radars are used to track information about a variety of situations. Navigational radars are of two type — X-band radars and S-band radars. X-band radars are used to provide information related to terrestrial communications and networking, space communications and also about motion detectors. On the other hand, S-band radars are used for satellite communications, cordless phones, wireless headphones, optical communications and in-video senders. Navigational radars are also used to detect traffic and calculate the distance between two or more points. Although, for security purposes and national securities, navigational radars are also used by defence services. The common use of navigational radars is in tracking ships, which assists in navigation and collision avoidance. The navigational radar market is expected to grow with increasing demand to enhance security by nations as well as with growth in coastal traffic.

Both X-band radars and S-band radars carry different designations for different types of communications. X-band radars can detect a band of frequencies of the electromagnetic spectrum, which carries frequencies between 7 to 11.2 GHz. On the other hand, S-band radars have the designation by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) for a part of the microwave band of the electromagnetic spectrum, which covers frequencies between 2 to 4 GHz. Most of the companies are focusing on developing these radars with new and innovative technologies for providing enhanced services.

Global Navigational Radar Market: Drivers and Challenges

Drivers

The usage of navigational radar in the shipping industry is fuelling the market. The marine navigational radar is used to identify, track and position vessels and also to safely navigate the ship from one point to another. Also, with the help of navigational radars, accidents can be prevented at sea. Marine navigational radars are further classified into X-band and S-band, where X-band is used for sharp images and S-band is used in rain or fog as well as for identification and tracking. The shipping industry market is simultaneously increasing and thus, the number of parcels and the logistics industry are growing at a fast pace. Tracking ship devices are compulsory as per COLREGS (International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea), which has further pushed the market of navigational radars. Apart from this, as the national security concerns are increasing day by day, the demand for navigational devices is increasing from defence systems. These days, navigational radars are being used by military, air force, aerospace and navy. Navigational radar devices have become one of the most important topics for the scientists to research on.

Request for Report Sample: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/23266

Challenges

The main factors which are hampering the navigational radar market are required maintenance of radar systems, limited access, demand for power sources and complex structure of radar equipment, especially in shipping and fishing vessels. Vessels, which face problems due to harsh environmental conditions, such as high humidity, wind and sea salt, affect frequency bands and the structure of navigational radar systems.

Global NAVIGATIONAL RADAR Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of Navigational Radar market on the basis of product type:

• X-band radar systems

• S-band radar systems

Segmentation of Navigational Radar market on the basis of application:

• Shipping and fishing vessel

• Defence systems

Request for Report TOC: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/23266

Global Navigational Radar Market: Competition Landscape

Key Players

Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Saab AB, Bae Systems, Johnson Outdoors Inc., Furuno Electric Co., Kelvin Hughes Limited, Kongsberg Maritime AS, Navico Inc., Garmin, Tokyo Keiki Inc., Alphatron Marine BV, Koden Electronics Co. Ltd., Flir Systems.

Global Navigational Radar Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, North America is anticipated to capture largest market share, owing to the well-developed navigational radar manufacturing companies and due to the presence of various innovative technologies in the region. Europe is also expected to gain substantial market share due to the introduction of new technologies and applications, which includes maritime navigations and defence systems. APAC is supposed to be the fastest growing navigational radar market owing to the government initiatives being taken towards the improvement of technologies by emerging economies, such as India, China, and Japan.

The navigational radar market in Latin America and MEA is also expected to witness high growth rate in the coming period due to the increase in demand for security and tracking purposes.

Report Analysis: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/navigational-radar-market.asp