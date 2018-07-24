Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Research Report by Type, Trend Analysis & Future

Global nutraceutical ingredients market is mainly segmented on the basis of type of ingredients, application and by region/country. On the basis of ingredient types, the market is mainly segmented into prebiotics, probiotics, omega-3 fatty Acids, amino acids, minerals, vitamins, phytochemicals and plant extract, fibers and carbohydrates, carotenoids and Others(glucosamine, chondroitin, poyols etc.). Further the market is segmented on the basis of applications such as, functional food, functional beverages, dietary supplements, animal nutrition and personal care. The report includes market size estimation for the regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the world region include Latin America, Middle East and Africa.

The global nutraceutical ingredients market is driven by factors such as, increasing consumption of nutraceutical ingredients in the production of function food and beverages, raising awareness about the animal health, government Investment etc. The market is hindered by factors such as, increasing cost of nutraceutical ingredients production, bogus nutraceuticals etc.

Key companies which lead the nutraceutical ingredients market are Cargill, Inc, Du Pont, BASF SE, ADM Company, Associated British Foods PLC, DSM N.V., Ingredion Incorporated, Arla Foods, Tate & Lyle PLC and Ajinomoto Inc.