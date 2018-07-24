SMS firewall Market Recent Study including Growth Factors, Segmentation Applications, Regional Analysis, Top Vendors and Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

The study reveals that SMS firewall is trending in North America region. The various sectors such as media and entertainment, government, BFSI and among others are adopting the SMS firewall solution in North America regions to provide secure transfer of data across the channel. A recent trend in smart technologies is boosting the SMS firewall market.

The study signifies that the A2P traffic is witnessing a strong growth across enterprises. The trend of high adoption of SMS firewall and growing demand of new cloud technology will boost the communication services market in future. Cloud-based SMS firewall solutions to ensure the security of messages are opted by the Mobile network operators.

The SMS firewall market is growing rapidly over 10.5% of CAGR and is expected to reach at USD $3.31 billion by the end of forecast period.

SMS firewall Market Key Players:

The prominent players in the HR Payroll software systems market are: SAP SE (Germany), AMD Telecom S.A. (Greece), Tata Communications Limited (India), Syniverse Technologies, LLC (US), Twilio Inc. (US), Cloudmark, Inc. (US), NetNumber, Inc. (US), NewNet Communication Technologies (US), Defne Telecommunication A.S. (Turkey), and NewNet Communication Technologies (US) among others

SMS firewall Market Segmentation:

The SMS firewall Market has been segmented on the basis of SMS type, Service type, organizations, end users and region. Looking through the end-user segment it has been observed that telecom and IT sector is showing a tremendous usage of Cloud based SMS firewall Services market and holds the largest market share. The study indicates that the other sectors such as industrial sector are considering the SMS firewall for their regular use and would show a positive sign on graph in the forecast period.

Market Research Analysis:

On geographic basis, SMS firewall market is studied in different regions as North Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of world. It has been observed that North America region is leading in the SMS firewall market and hold the largest market share in the SMS firewall market due to the Increase in subscriber satisfaction, protect the SMS Firewall network. Europe region is also showing a positive curve in growth graph in the SMS firewall market due to its services such as reduce subscriber threats, fraud, spam, and revenue leakage from unauthorized SMS messages. The developing economies in Asia-pacific regions like China, Japan, India and others are showing high adoption in the SMS firewall market.

Intended Audience:

System Security

Software investors

SMS firewall solution vendors

SMS firewall Providers

Communications service providers

Managed service providers

Mobile virtual network operators

Mobile virtual network enablers

SMS aggregators

Government agencies

System integrators

Digital service provider

SMS firewall Agencies

Technology Integrators

Research/Consultancy firms

