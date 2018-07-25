Bulk SMS- Who and When Should Use It

Nowadays, SMS marketing has gained so much popularity and yes, it is an effective marketing channel mobile marketing. As we all know, smartphones are ruling our digital world, so adopting a mobile marketing strategy to keep a business successful in the competitive edge over all other competitors might be the right decision.

Text SMS marketing is a vital part of mobile marketing

When we talk about mobile marketing, our attention goes especially on bulk SMS marketing. Since thousands of entrepreneurs have considered it the most effective marketing & communication channel. With a small content, one can share their information billions of customers, although it has a 98% open rate and you will find not find any other marketing tool who offer such efficiency rate. So, despite all the recent changes in mobile technology SMS is still the king of all marketing channels. That’s the reason why every savvy digital marketer will not avoid it.

Text SMS marketing builds strong customer relationships

Texting will surely improve and maintain your marketing and consumer communication. But do you know why? It is fast, budget-friendly and conveys meaningful information and yes, it is also permission-based (opt-in) which prospects appreciate a lot.

With the launch of bulk SMS gateway services, businesses are now allowed to send a large volume of text messages on various mobile numbers through different carriers. To say it simply- Within a single click of a button you can deliver your important information to a large number of recipients. If you used it smartly it can even become your right business pitch.

Sending right updates at the right time to the targeted audience will definitely help you in building clients relationship.

Some common use of this service is for:

1. Sending transactional notifications

2. Mass SMS advertising

3. Alerts

4. Reminders

5. Password confirmation

6. OTP SMS

7. SMS newsletters

8. Contests & events information

9. Two-way campaign for customer data

10. Festive offers

Who’s making use of bulk SMS gateway provider services?

Many of the individuals have started selling bulk SMS services to their client’s seating across the different parts of the country. Some of them belong from; Retail industry, Bank & Finance industry, Airline industry, Media & Entertainment, Tour & Tourism, Hospitality, Large consumer websites etc.

They can use SMS marketing services to target their audience in order to yield higher benefits into their business. Here, I am sharing some examples one can use it to add value to your interaction-

Boost sales- Advertise your all new products and services in the competitive market directly through SMS on subscribers phone and increase purchase rate.

Remind potential buyers- In today’s busy world, people are busy in their work and need fast and valuable information from companies or brands they interact with. With a quick reminder can help you to build your brand or company image in their minds.

Send alerts- In case, there is some problem you clients should aware of a simple alert can avoid possible inconveniences. People would love to get such alerts since they are helpful and prevent misunderstandings.

So, don’t wait for the right moment! Search for a reliable bulk SMS software provider in your country who provides you all the latest features on their software for smooth SMS marketing.