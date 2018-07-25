Digital Marketing Software Market to reach a market size of $77.4 billion by 2023

According to a new report Global Digital Marketing Software Market, published by KBV research, the Global Digital Marketing Software Market size is expected to reach $77.4 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 13% CAGR during the forecast period.
The North America market holds the largest market share in Global CRM Software Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 8.5 % during the forecast period.
The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.6% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Email Marketing Software Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 12.8% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Social Media Advertising Market.
The KBV Cardinal Matrix is a visual representation about the key players in the industry. The matrix is designed considering the major strategic developments including Mergers & Acquisitions, product launches, partnership among others and the financial strength of the company in the considered years.
KBV Cardinal Matrix – Digital Marketing Software Market
Digital Marketing Software Market Size
Source: KBV Research Analysis
Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation and Oracle Corporation are the forerunners in the Digital Marketing Software market.Source: KBV Research Analysis, Company Publications and Secondary Research
The Large Enterprises market holds the largest market share in Global Digital Marketing Software Market by Organization Size in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Small & Medium Enterprises market is expected to witness a CAGR of 17.3% during (2017 – 2023).
The Media & Entertainment market holds the largest market share in Global Digital Marketing Software Market by Vertical in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 11.2 % during the forecast period. The Healthcare market would garner market value of $8,910.3million by 2023.
Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/digital-marketing-software-market/
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Digital Marketing Software Market have been discussed in the report with the competition analysis and elaborated company profiles of Adobe Systems, Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Salesforce, Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SAS Institute, Inc., Marketo, Inc., Act-On Software, Inc., and HubSpot, Inc.
Global Digital Marketing Software Market Size Segmentation
By Type
Software
CRM Software
Email Marketing Software
Social Media Advertising
Web Content Management Software
Campaign Management
Others
Services
Professional
Managed
By Organization Size
Small & Medium Enterprises
Large Enterprises
By Deployment Mode
Cloud
On-Premise
By Vertical
Media & Entertainment
Consumer Goods & Retail
Transportation & Logistics
Healthcare
Manufacturing
BFSI
Travel & Hospitality
Education
Others
By Geography
North America Digital Marketing Software Market
US Digital Marketing Software Market
Canada Digital Marketing Software Market
Mexico Digital Marketing Software Market
Rest of North America Digital Marketing Software Market
Europe Digital Marketing Software Market
Germany Digital Marketing Software Market
UK Digital Marketing Software Market
France Digital Marketing Software Market
Russia Digital Marketing Software Market
Spain Digital Marketing Software Market
Italy Digital Marketing Software Market
Rest of Europe Digital Marketing Software Market
Asia Pacific Digital Marketing Software Market
China Digital Marketing Software Market
Japan Digital Marketing Software Market
India Digital Marketing Software Market
South Korea Digital Marketing Software Market
Singapore Digital Marketing Software Market
Malaysia Digital Marketing Software Market
Rest of Asia Pacific Digital Marketing Software Market
LAMEA Digital Marketing Software Market
Brazil Digital Marketing Software Market
Argentina Digital Marketing Software Market
UAE Digital Marketing Software Market
Saudi Arabia Digital Marketing Software Market
South Africa Digital Marketing Software Market
Nigeria Digital Marketing Software Market
Rest of LAMEA Digital Marketing Software Market
Companies Profiled
Adobe Systems, Inc.
Oracle Corporation
SAP SE
Salesforce, Inc.
IBM Corporation
Microsoft Corporation
SAS Institute, Inc.
Marketo, Inc.
Act-On Software, Inc.
HubSpot, Inc.
