LGM Co., Ltd. Provides specialized in developing E-Inboard Series in Korea

LGM’s new technologies eliminate such dangers and this innovation enables LGM to be the first company in the world to offer water-friendly electric boats.

There are many companies in the world who make electric cars but only few companies can make electric boats. The major reason for this is that they do not have safety technology. The most important safety technology for e-boat is electric shock prevention technology. Due to this, LGM is the only company in the world which can produce a safe e-boat. Electric boat Engine power system Korea have traditionally presented electric shock hazards because of the proximity of water. Thus, users of e-boats are exposed to the potential of fatal electric shock accidents

Experience a new world with e-Inboard Series

To perform the same or better than its engine counterparts while producing less noise and vibration , Comprised of over IP67 connectors and cases for better safety, all LGM powertrain kits are ready for unique boat applications.

Application

• Yacht

• Excursion boat

• Personal Water Craft

• Special boat (Lifeboat, Patrol boat, etc.)

E-Inboard Series Products in below

i-16

• Continuous Power (hp)-16

• Max / Continuous Torque (N·m)- 74/24

• Operational Speed (rpm)- 0-6,500

• Operating Battery Voltage (Vdc)- 72

• Efficiency at Optimal Operation (%)- 92

• Communication- CAN 2.0b

• Weight (kg)- 13

• Controller Weight (kg)- 6

i-25

• Continuous Power (hp)-25

• Max / Continuous Torque (N·m)- 100/33

• Operational Speed (rpm)- 0-6,500

• Operating Battery Voltage (Vdc)- 72-150

• Efficiency at Optimal Operation (%)- 97

• Communication- CAN 2.0b

• Weight (kg)- 26

• Controller Weight (kg)- 12

i-40

• Continuous Power (hp)-40

• Max / Continuous Torque (N·m)- 130/49

• Operational Speed (rpm)-0-11,750

• Operating Battery Voltage (Vdc)- 130-450

• Efficiency at Optimal Operation (%)- 97

• Communication- CAN 2.0b

• Weight (kg)- 27

• Controller Weight (kg)-12.2

i-90

• Continuous Power (hp)-90

• Max / Continuous Torque (N·m)- 255/105

• Operational Speed (rpm)- 0-10,250

• Operating Battery Voltage (Vdc)- 130-450

• Efficiency at Optimal Operation (%)- 97

• Communication- CAN 2.0b

• Weight (kg)-37.5

• Controller Weight (kg)- 12.2

i-110

• Continuous Power (hp)-110

• Max / Continuous Torque (N·m)- 195/159

• Operational Speed (rpm)- 0-10,000

• Operating Battery Voltage (Vdc)- 320-360

• Efficiency at Optimal Operation (%)- 96

• Communication- CAN 2.0b

• Weight (kg)- 101

• Controller Weight (kg)- 18

i-180

• Continuous Power (hp)-180

• Max / Continuous Torque (N·m)- 215/143

• Operational Speed (rpm)- 0-10,000

• Operating Battery Voltage (Vdc)- 602-750

• Efficiency at Optimal Operation (%)- 96

• Communication- CAN 2.0b

• Weight (kg)- 120

• Controller Weight (kg)- 26