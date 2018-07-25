Sodium Lauroyl Sarcosinate Market Forecast to 2026 by Key Manufacturers, Growth and Demand

The global sodium lauroyl sarcosinate market was valued at US$ 163.8 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of over 4.7% from 2018 to 2026, according to a new report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled ‘Sodium Lauroyl Sarcosinate Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017–2026.’ Sodium lauroyl sarcosinate also has the highest concentration of use, with maximum use concentrations (up to 15%) in rinse-off products. It is also approved for usage in polymers such as vinylidene chloride copolymer coatings at 0.35% level. Sodium lauroyl sarcosinate is also approved for use in adhesives without any restrictions. Sodium lauroyl sarcosinate is mild to the skin and the eyes. On application, it forms a protective layer on the skin. This helps more in the reduction of irritation and moisture loss compared to other surfactants.

Rising Preference for Mild Surfactant Products over Sulfate-containing products to drive the Market

Increasing awareness about and demand for mild surfactant products is expected to increase the expenditure by key companies on R&D to develop sulfate-free surfactants for personal care and baby care products. This is also because use of sulfate-containing surfactants can lead to hair thinning, noticeable hair loss, or chronic skin irritation. On the other hand, mild surfactant products such as sodium lauroyl sarcosinate reduce skin damage and prevent premature hair loss. A mild surfactants product such as hair conditioner is designed to get rid of extra oil and retain moisture in the scalp.

Thus, the demand for and awareness about mild surfactant products is likely to fuel the sodium lauroyl sarcosinate market during the forecast period. However, formulation of mild surfactants is costlier than sulfur-based products. Hence, sulfur-based surfactants dominate the cosmetics & personal care industry. This can restrain the sodium lauroyl sarcosinate market in the next few years. Concentrating the creation of brand value in order to enter new markets can be an opportunity for manufacturers of sodium lauroyl sarcosinate. These manufacturers are primarily focused on developing countries, especially India, Japan, South Korea, and China.

Liquid Form Segment to lead the Global Sodium Lauroyl Sarcosinate Market

Based on form, the global sodium lauroyl sarcosinate market has been divided into powder form and liquid form. In terms of volume, the liquid form segment dominated the global sodium lauroyl sarcosinate market in 2017. The trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. This can be primarily attributed to high demand for the liquid form of sodium lauroyl sarcosinate in the personal care sector, especially for use in hair care and skin care products. On the other hand, in term of value, the powder segment accounted about 55% of the market share in 2017. This is due to higher cost of powder form as compared to liquid form of sodium lauroyl sarcosinate.

