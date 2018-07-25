The Managed Network Security Services of Justice IT Consulting Protect Businesses from Network-Related Threats

Small and medium businesses with no cybersecurity solutions face the risk of data and financial loss from cyber attacks. Fortunately, they can block threats with the help of Justice IT Consulting’s network services.

[BURLESON, 7/25/2018]—Businesses, especially small and medium businesses (SMBs), are susceptible to cyber attacks. Hackers and viruses can cost businesses to lose thousands of dollars in income and millions of records containing confidential data. It is important, therefore, for businesses not to take any cyber attacks for granted. That is where Justice IT Consulting comes in to help the businesses.

Cyber Attacks: Big Risk for a Small Business

According to the 2018 Data Breach Investigation Report by Verizon, 61 percent of breaches struck small businesses in 2017, which was higher than the previous year’s 53 percent. In a breach, small businesses could lose a lot more important data than big companies, no matter how ‘small’ the actual volume of data is. An article in USA Today cites sensitive customer records, such as social security and credit card numbers, as some of the critical data affected during these breaches.

Data loss is not the only risk faced by SMBs. Cyber attacks may also result in the closure of a business. UPS Capital, a financial services company, reported that SMBs stand to lose anywhere between $84,000 and $148,000 from cyber attacks. If a business barely earns, one cyber attack could destroy its operation. In fact, 60 percent of SMBs shut down within six months of an attack, according to UPS Capital.

Keeping the Network of SMBs Secure

The good news is that SMBs have a way to stop hackers, malware, and other network threats from wreaking havoc on their network systems. They can get the protection they need by turning to Justice IT Consulting. The company provides managed network security services to help organizations safeguard their clients and business from network-related vulnerabilities and threats.

Clients will get the following when they sign up for the company’s services:

Remote Support – The company has a remote help desk team who’s always ready to respond to cyber attacks.

Compliance and Training – The firm’s skilled engineers offer resources to improve IT awareness.

Endpoint Protection – The company makes sure to secure all network access points.

Next-Gen Firewall – The firm gives clients access to an enterprise-class firewall at reasonable price points.

Network and Email Monitoring – The company keeps network and email threats at bay.

Vulnerability Assessments – The firm analyzes and reviews the client’s network for possible security loopholes and vulnerabilities.

Small businesses should not take IT security for granted. One cyber attack may mean the end for their company. For protection against malware and other network security threats, turn to a reliable IT consulting firm.

