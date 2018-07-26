Automation as a Service Market Size, Growth and Foresight to 2023: illuminated by new report

Market Highlights:

The trend of Automation as a service market has been experiencing significant developments as end users continue to emphasize on the need for such as service to be integrated in their day to day lives. Market focused reports linked to the information & communication technology industry among others of late have been made accessible by Market Research Future which issues reports on this industry. The Automation as a Service Market is anticipated to develop at a CAGR of approximately 29 percent in the duration of the forecast period.

The need for functionality tools is seeing an uptick in current times owing to rapidly altering needs of the end users and their work environments. As the work inflow volumes have increased, the need to ensure productivity and maintain seamless connectivity and communication between diverse business units is the championing factor for the boost of demand observed in this market. The capacity to effortlessly and economically automate time-consuming and highly repetitive process is the main factor leading to intensive efforts in the research and development of the market. The market is expected to show unparalleled growth pace in the coming year, with rising contributions from industry players.

Competitive Analysis

The ability to withstand their competitive edge is one of the key factors fuelling their efforts in this period. The tone for development in the market has been altered to a great extent with the entry of new players and the changes in the mode of functioning of the established players. The mounting interest in change within the business has ultimately permitted the businesses to apply many situations accessible in the market. The room for development in the market seems to be promising through the forecast period. The market has been led into a new period of growth as the market is normally in a state of mutability. Portfolio development is being significantly endorsed by market competitors to achieve high growth rates. The businesses in this market are attempting to improve and uphold financial fluidity that can be vital to invest in progress as and when applicable. Localization is among of the more favored trends for growing the market portion of the competitors in the market. The odds for growing revenue inflow in the business are likely to multiply through the forecast period. The ripple effects of the market’s growth have altered the competitive backdrop of the market.

A few of the major competitors in the automation as a service market include Automation Anywhere, Inc. (U.S.), NICE Ltd. (Israel), Blue Prism Group Plc. (U.K), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), UiPath (U.S.), International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (U.S.), HCL Technologies Limited (India), Kofax Inc. (U.S.), and Pegasystems Inc.(U.S.) and others.

Industry Segments

The automation as a service market is segmented on the basis of type, component, organization size, deployment, application, and vertical. On the basis of component, the market is divided into solutions & service. The service segment further comprises of professional services and managed services. The professional service segment further consists of deployment & integration, consulting services and support & training. The deployment basis of market segmentation is divided into on-premise and cloud. The organization size segment of the market is segmented into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. Moreover, by application, the market comprises sales and marketing, operations, of information technology (IT), finance and human resources (HR).Finally on the basis of end-user segment the market is segmented into healthcare and life science, telecommunications and IT, transportation and logistics, retail & wholesales, BFSI, media and entertainment, hospitality and others.

Regional Analysis

The global automation as a service market is studied for Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America region accounts for the largest share in the global Automation as a Service market. Owing to technological advancement, well-established IT infrastructure, adoption of advanced technology across numerous industries. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing owing to the presence of small and medium enterprises that mostly adopt cloud-based applications. Further, the increase in adoption of automation and cloud technologies among enterprise, and government initiatives, for development of smart cities in the APAC countries, that includes China, India, and Taiwan is aiding the market growth.

