Ensurity Technologies unveils India’s first secure USB devices with biometric authentication

New Delhi, July 24, 2018: Hyderabad-based Ensurity Technologies, an innovative cybersecurity company, is introducing the first-of-its-kind range of secure USB devices under the ‘ThinC’ brand in India. These devices are loaded with the most advanced security features — biometric authentication, touch sensors, portable and encrypted storage, multi-user access, and remote access from a clean operating system and computing machine. ThinC will cater to the security needs of sectors like BFSI, large consultancy firms and enterprises; or any entity or activity that is dependent on remote access. The technology behind the smart ThinC USB devices has been developed at Ensurity’s research center located in Hyderabad. Significantly, these devices utilize advanced biometric touch-sensors made by the globally-leading Fingerprint Cards of Sweden, with whom Ensurity has a strategic collaboration.

The ThinC devices will be available in three variants:

• ThinC Vault (with capacity up to 128 GB): This will be the most secured shareable smart storage USB device with each user having his/her own pin-protected password.

• ThinC Compute: This variant boots a sanitized OS from the USB and blocks all ports and the operating system of the home device and allows the user to log in to a remote server securely.

• ThinC FIDO: This fast ID on-line (FIDO)-complaint variant will come with fingerprint password authentication. As the authentication happens only on the USB, hacker will not be able to get to access the fingerprint template.

According to Rajkumar Kotha, CTO, and Founder of Ensurity Technologies, “We have been working on this technology for over 3.5 years and are very confident of its relevance and acceptance in the Indian and global markets. With our center of excellence in Hyderabad, we are geared up to tap $100 billion global markets with our core strengths in cryptology supported by our patented technology and global collaborations. The growing security and privacy concerns arising from the increased dependence on digital technologies and the internet over the past decade, we expect to see a rapid expansion in the adoption of smart technologies by enterprises and institutions to secure identity and data. In this context, we expect to see massive growth in the use of secure USB devices. In the next phase, we will focus on building IP and expanding our

impressions globally and in India.