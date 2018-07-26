LOOK, WE’RE CHANGING THE INFLUENCER MARKETING GAME!

One of India’s oldest Digital PR & Influencer Marketing agency Look Who’s Talking launches its new LWT® tool to facilitate FREE influencer discovery and campaign tracking for advertisers.

Gurugram, India. 13 July 2018

One of India’s leading Digital PR & Influencer Marketing agency, Look Who’s Talking has now unveiled its latest AI powered platform LWT® to empower brands and influencers with the next generation of tools for influencer marketing. The new platform has been in development for about 3 years and will provide smart-data driven influencer search across the five important Social Media networks – Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, Websites & Blogs. Based on proprietary search algorithms, LWT® will also provide real-time tracking and LIVE campaign review for advertisers.

A recent EY survey report states that 64% of marketers are using Social PR and Influencer Management effectively to generate leads and convert users to customers. Their use of Influencer Marketing seems to have tipped all other methods to sell their business on the digital platform.

As one of India’s oldest Digital PR agency, Look Who’s Talking has identified a need for brands to connect actively with influencers. With the launch of this new Exclusive Influencer Marketplace – LWT®, advertisers and marketers will be able to search for influencers, engage with them and track their campaign performance LIVE through a unique dashboard. The platform not only gives them reach and engagement, but also tells them the cost per engagement.

“India is now witnessing a revolutionary Influencer Marketing trend and we are happy to be one of the leading service providers in the segment. With this platform, we will ensure that influencers have adequate opportunities for their work to be noticed by the brands and for the brands to be able to hit their targeted ROIs every time. The new LWT® platform will also allow brands to analyse and evaluate their Influencer engagement campaign, content, and its performance. It will be a FREE influencer discovery tool for our client and partners..

We are also launching our global Influencer marketplace product soon to let our Indian brands establish themselves globally by working with country specific Influencers; as well as to take this product offering to other markets like Singapore, Hong Kong and the UK soon.” – Govind Mahadevan, Founder & CEO, Look Who’s Talking.

For the influencers, LWT® platform now has an advanced profile system where they can track their engagement rate, subscription rate, and have access to various other knowledge resources to improve their content performance. It will make it easier for them to connect with advertisers and have more opportunities to work on campaigns, according to their own individual preferences and interests.

The LWT® platform is designed to make life easier for everyone from brand managers to advertising agency executives, consultants and small SME teams who want to look and test the influencer marketing advantage first hand. They will now be able to search for influencers basis different filters like engagement, location, platforms, age, etc. as per their needs.

Discover the new platform on: https://lookwhostalking.co.in/

————————————————————————————————————–

About Look Who’s Talking: Look Who’s Talking is the first independent agency dealing only in Digital PR in India, which also provides Influencer Marketing services.

With individual and combined experience of over six years in the field, Look Who’s Talking has created a steadfast list of clientele, the likes of which include – Maruti Suzuki India, Isobar, Vivo, Ogilvy, Weber Shandwick, Adidas, Dentsu Aegis Network, Disney, Make My Trip, Canon, DishTV, etc.