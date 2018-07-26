Smart Connected Washing Machine Market Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace Over 2018 – 2028

Smart Connected Washing Machine Market: Introduction

The advent of IoT and the connected systems has been the recent trend for the consumer electronics division of the society. One such consumer-based electronic device that is increasing its scope in the market is the smart connected washing machines. The concept of washing machine was introduced to save time and energy, which was much more with the traditional method of cleaning clothes. Taking this goal in mind there came further updates for the machine, which included efficient use of water and electricity during the washing process. The smart connected washing machines are now being sold in the market keeping all the things in mind including the ease of operation, comfortable sliding, etc.

Smart Connected Washing Machine Market: Drivers and Challenges

One of the drivers for the smart connected washing machine market is continuous innovation in the product. Some of the features that were recently introduced in the market included remote access to the controls of the machine, Wi-Fi connectivity, easy remote controlled wash, etc. Therefore, by downloading the app on customer’s smartphones or tablets and connecting the washing machines through the Wi-Fi, end users can easily operate the appliance from a remote location. The customers can keep a watch at the process on a remote location by getting notification and can select the type of wash cycle the customer wants the cloth to go through. Whereas increasing investment for producing these smart connected washing machine is the other factors which is fueling the growth of the market.

However, the high cost of these machines would hinder the demand and of the growth of the market. , is what will hinder the revenue generation for smart connected washing machine market.

Smart Connected Washing Machine Market: Segmentation

The smart connected washing machine market can be segmented on the basis of type, end user, and region.

On the basis of type, the smart connected washing machine market can be segmented as:

• Front Load

• Top Load

Segmentation by type says about the basic infrastructure of the washing machine that it can be loaded with clothes from the front or the top.

On the basis of end user, the smart connected washing machine market can be segmented as:

• Commercial

• Residential

Segmentation by end user says about the places or sector in which the smart connected washing machine is used. The smart connected washing machines can be used in residential sector, which it is normally used in, or in the commercial sector where the person walks up with the bag of clothes for laundry.

Smart Connected Washing Machine Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players in the global smart connected washing machine market are GE Appliances, Techtronic Industries, Whirlpool Corporation, Siemens AG, AB Electrolux, Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Group, LG Electronics Inc., Haier Group Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, and Candy Hoover Group S.r.l., among others.

Smart Connected Washing Machine Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, the global smart connected washing machine market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, SEA and other APAC, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Among various regions, the smart connected washing machine market in SEA and APAC is expected to grow at high rate and the market for smart connected washing machine in North America is expected to be dominant in terms of value during the forecast period. SEA and other APAC region is expected to be followed by China, and Western Europe in terms of rate of growth and the competition is going to be tough is this market due to new innovations in the products which are expected in the smart connected washing machines and due to the increased investment in marketing the product.

