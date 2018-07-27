6 Steps to Improve Revenue Cycle Management in Healthcare

RCM or Revenue Cycle Management is one of the most important concerns for healthcare practices and physicians. Effective and efficient revenue cycle management equals lesser accounts receivables, faster collections and improved bottom line.

Unfortunately, effective revenue cycle management has eluded healthcare providers. Here are 7 useful tips to effectively manage your revenue cycle.

Set Standards

If you are thinking of improving efficiency and productivity of your RCM, it is important to identify and measure a set of parameters, such as time taken to submit a claim, to understand how you can improve your billing and revenue cycle management. When you hire a professional billing company, they can not only measure such parameters for you but also compare it with data from your competitors, so that you can benefit from the best practices.

Collect what is Owed

Ideally, you should be able to recover more than 90% percent of accounts in collection. While evaluating the benchmarks, keep an eye on the collection rate. It is important not to leave money in collections on the table. It can impact your practice’s financial stability. Do not let the percentage of unpaid claims get out of hand.

Regular Audit

Conduct a regular audit of your revenue cycle management workflow. This is important to streamline the process right from patient scheduling up to collections. Your front desk staff can help you discover crucial flaws that you may have overlooked or taken for granted.

Track Denied Claims

Tracking all denied claims can not only help you correct and process them faster but also help you identify errors and trends in regards to billing, coding and other RCM related processes. These insights can be used to train your staff and improve your RCM practices.

Regulatory Changes

The rules and regulations that govern healthcare are always changing. In such an environment, you should be aware of the new guidelines that come and keep your technology and your staff updated to avoid revenue cycle disruptions due to such changes.

Your RCM should meet Your Practice’s Needs

Check whether your RCM system is adequate to serve the needs of your practice or specialty. Check what the professional RCM companies have to offer. Since you need to focus on patient care, it makes sense to outsource the function of medical billing and revenue cycle management to experts in the field.

Navigating through the current healthcare landscape is not easy. To remain successful in this environment, it is important for healthcare practices to focus on improving the flow of each function to maximize efficiency.

