Alkylated Naphthalene Market Trends, Size & Forecast Analysis 2017 – 2026

Alkylated naphthalene is an aromatic fluid manufactured by the reaction of naphthalene with an alpha olefin. It is one of group V synthetic base stocks to be used in oils and lubricants for engine efficiency in automotive vehicles. Technical advantages offered by alkylated naphthalene lubricants include high thermal and oxidative stability, biodegradability, and high viscosity index. This makes them lucrative for applications such as food, industrial, and automotive.

Alkylated naphthalene is one of the fluids used in vehicles for manual as well as automatic transmissions during the movement of the engine. Alkylated naphthalene is used in vehicles for special requirements such as gear lubrication, valve operation, and brake band friction. It is also used as torque converter. It can also be used in food processing equipment as lubricant for efficient performance in the food industry as it is biodegradable. Alkylated naphthalene is also primarily used as non-detergent wetting agent that can effectively disperse colloidal systems in aqueous media in various industrial applications.

Based on product type, the alkylated naphthalene market can be classified into powder, granules, and liquids. In terms of application, the alkylated naphthalene market can be segmented into automotive & transportation, industrial, food processing, and others.

Increase in trend of using synthetic lubricants and recognition of benefits of synthetic lubricants in terms of engine efficiency in several applications by OEMs are expected to be the key factors driving the alkylated naphthalene market. The alkylated naphthalene market is anticipated to expand in the near future owing to significant innovation, use of fluid processing technologies, and introduction of fuel efficient and low carbon emission additives in automotive industry. Additionally, growth in automotive fleet for on-road and off-road use and expansion in the industrial sector in emerging and developed regions are other factors boosting the market.

Rise in awareness about the benefits of industrially advanced lubricants is also estimated to propel the alkylated naphthalene market. Manufacturers have opportunities to introduce innovative fluid additives such as alkylated naphthalene. These are being manufactured to meet the demands for fuel effective & high-performance engines in vehicles. Growth in automotive and transportation industries is projected to fuel the demand for alkylated naphthalene during the forecast period.

