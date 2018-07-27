Electronic Chemicals & Materials Market: Global Product Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2023

We have produced a new premium report Electronic Chemicals & Materials Market. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Electronic Chemicals & Materials. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Electronic Chemicals & Materials Market by Applications (Wafer Fabrication, Packaging) through main geographies in the Global Electronic Chemicals & Materials Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Electronic Chemicals & Materials Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Electronic Chemicals & Materials Market are BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, JSM Corporation, Fujifilm, KMG Chemicals, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Albemarle Corporation, Merck KGaA, Huntsman International LLC, Honeywell International Inc.

The global electronic chemicals & materials market is projected to surpass USD 63 billion by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2017 to 2023. Electronic chemicals and materials are used in fabrication of electronic applications such as semiconductors, integrated circuits and printed circuit boards and other electronic equipment. Electronic chemicals and materials are defined as the chemicals and materials used in fabrication of electronic applications such as semiconductors, integrated circuits and printed circuit boards and other electronic equipment. These substances are basically comprised of silicone, fluorine, and bisphenol among others. Silicon chemicals and materials based on their types can be segmented as silicon wafers, PCB laminates, specialty gases, photoresists, wet chemicals, CMP slurries, low-K dielectrics, plating chemicals, dopants and auxiliary materials.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the global electronic chemicals & materials market by application and region. The applications include wafer fabrication and packaging. The wafer fabrication segment is further divided into silicon wafers, photo masks, photoresists, wet chemicals, gases, sputter targets, CMP slurry & pads, others. The packaging segment is further divided into lead frames, organic substrates, ceramic packages, encapsulation resins, bonding wires, die attach materials and others.

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is currently the major shareholder in the electronic materials and chemicals market, followed by Europe & North America. Asia-Pacific and the African regions will witness strong growth rates in the coming years with respect to this market due to increase in population which has led to a surge in demand for consumer electronics which is one of the major application areas for electronic chemicals and materials.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the Electronic Chemicals & Materials Market companies in the such as, BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, JSM Corporation, Fujifilm, KMG Chemicals, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Albemarle Corporation, Merck KGaA, Huntsman International LLC, Honeywell International Inc.

Report Highlights:

The present report outlines the various issues, key events in the electronic chemicals & materials market, policies and limitation in the electronic chemicals & materials production. Furthermore, the report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of electronic chemicals & materials globally as well as regionally. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis of electronic chemicals & materials. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the electronic chemicals & materials market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the electronic chemicals & materials market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

