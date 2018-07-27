On The Mark Strategies Expands Horizons With Creative Services Merger

DALLAS, TEXAS, JULY 26, 2018 — On The Mark Strategies, a recognized leader in speaking, branding, planning and marketing services for credit unions, recently merged with Loudthought, LLC, a brand development and creative services company. The merger gives credit unions greater access to unique, customized creative solutions. The merger also provides financial institutions with a single resource for all of their planning, branding and marketing needs. The merged companies will continue doing business as On The Mark Strategies.

“We take a holistic approach with our clients, which is why this merger makes so much sense,” said Mark Arnold, president and founder of On The Mark Strategies. “Everything in credit unionsties together. Strategic planning, name changes, marketing audits, training, creative services, they all tie to a credit union’s brand. Having a creative team on board at the beginning of a client relationship provides our clients with a more cohesive experience without the disruption of calling another agency for creative services.”

Loudthought, LLC, now the creative services division of On The Mark Strategies, brings decades of experience in all areas of digital and print creative, including naming, branding and website development. Their experience spans multiple industries, including financial services, which gives them

the expertise to help financial institutions think outside the box. Having worked in acredit unionmarketing department for nearly a decade, the team also understands the pressures and unique demands often placed on credit union employees.

“This merger is advantageous for everyone involved,” said Jim Foley, the new brand director for On The Mark Strategies. “Our clients get a more cohesive and comprehensive experience which addresses all of their planning, branding and marketing needs.”

On The Mark Strategies kicked off the merger, effective immediately, with its own rebrand and a new website. For more information about On The Mark Strategies, including creative samples and video testimonials, visit markarnold.com or call (214) 538-4147.