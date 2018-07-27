Roof Coatings Market Key Manu: Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands), PPG Industries, Inc. (US), Sika AG (Switzerland), BASF SE (Germany), Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), RPM International Inc. (US)

Roof Coatings Market

Roof Coatings Market Highlights:

Roof Coatings Market may expand at a CAGR of nearly 5% to register over USD 200 Million by the end of 2023. Globally, Roof coatings is one of the major and necessary application in both residential and non-residential buildings. Almost over 60% of the commercial buildings opt for the roof coatings to avoid the leveraging cost of maintenance.

Roof Coating is an important product that offers thermal stability, increased durability, and better aesthetics to structures. Roof coatings perform a substantial function as they are the first line of defense against various environmental factors such as rain, sunlight, and wind. The product finds application in almost all residential and non-residential structures with varying designs of roofs such as flat, steep, low-steeped, and even zigzag. The various types of coatings include bituminous, elastomeric, acrylic, silicone, and epoxy.

Roof Coatings are gaining the required attention due to the more rigorous environmental regulations, newly developed standards for the commercial structures and building codes and increased concern for the environment codes and increased concern for the environment. Moreover, rapidly increasing world population is fuelling the urbanization, industrialization and infrastructural development are the prominent factors driving growth of the global roof coatings market. Additionally the inception of innovative technologies and efficient roof coating application practices is anticipated to fuel demand for the roof coating in these applications.

Request for a sample copy of this report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1641

Roof Coatings Market Insight:

Roof Coatings add to the lifespan of a structure, which makes them an economical and sustainable solution in the building and construction industry. The growing demand for durable and stiff structures for commercial buildings is likely to propel market growth during the forecast period. Additionally, the vagaries of nature such as heavy rains, wind, and scorching heat cause frequent damage and reduce the durability of structures. Roof coatings help mitigate such damage. The major players operating in this market have been investing over 3% of their annual sales revenues in the development of new materials and technologies for roof coatings applications, which is anticipated to boost product demand during the review period. However, the lack of awareness, limited availability of skilled labor in some of the major emerging economies, and fluctuating raw material prices may hinder market growth during the forecast period. Rapid urbanization, shifting consumer trends in favor of sustainable structures, and robust industrialization in developing countries are likely to offer market players opportunities for growth.

Roof Coating Market Competitive Landscape:

Roof Coating is a highly mature market driven by flourishing growth in building & construction industry, along with the rising technological advancements in the field of protective coatings. The market consists of considerable number of tier 1 companies. Among them, BASF SE, Sika AG, Evonik Industries AG, PPG Industries, Akzo Nobel N.V, 3M are the leading manufacturers which have substantial contribution to the growth of the market during the review period. Almost all of these market participants are primarily adopting the expansion of their production capacities and product launch tactics to strengthen their market position. Growing construction industries, and continuous collaborations and agreements between manufacturers, distributers, and marketing firms, along with continuous R&D activities are key market forces operating in the market for the growth of the demand for Roof coating. Taking all these trends under consideration, the global roof coating market poised to witness considerable competition due to easy entry of competitors over the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Roof Coatings Market Key Players:

Roof Coatings Market are Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands), PPG Industries, Inc. (US), Sika AG (Switzerland), BASF SE (Germany), Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), RPM International Inc. (US), The Dow Chemical Company (US), Hempel A/S (Denmark), the Sherwin-Williams Company (US), and KANSAI PAINT CO., LTD (Japan).

For Enquiry Related Report Click @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/1641

Roof Coatings Market Regional Analysis:

Roof Coatings Market has been analyzed with respect to five key regions—North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the healthy growth of the construction industry and rapid urbanization and industrialization in the region. India, Japan, China, and South Korea are the major markets in this region due to increasing government investments in infrastructure development.

North America is expected to be the second-largest roof coatings market. The US is a major contributor to the growth of this regional market due to the increasing product demand in reconstruction applications in the country. Europe is another significant region in the global roof coatings market and the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands are the major contributors to the growth of this regional market. The Latin American market is witnessing steady growth in end-use industries in countries such as Brazil and Argentina. The marine industry in Brazil is estimated to grow substantially during the forecast period, driving the growth of the regional roof coatings market. In the coming years, increasing opportunities in the construction industry in the Middle East & Africa are likely to propel the growth of the regional market.

Roof Coatings Market Segmentation:

Roof Coatings Market has been segmented on the basis of type, substrate, roof type, application, and region.

Based on type, the market has been categorized into bituminous, elastomeric, acrylic, silicone, epoxy, and others.

On the basis of substrate, the market has been segmented into metal, concrete, asphalt, plastic, membrane, and others.

By roof type, the market has been segregated into flat, low slopped, and steep.

Based on application, the market has been divided into residential and non-residential.

The market has been divided into five key regions—Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Roof Coatings Market Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope of the Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

3.4 Forecast Model

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.1.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.1.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3 Threat of Substitutes

4.1.4 Segment Rivalry

4.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain of Global Roof Coatings Market

5 Industry Overview of Global Roof Coatings Market

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Growth Drivers

5.3 Impact Analysis

5.4 Market Challenges

Roof Coatings Market Table of Content to be Continue…….,

Complete List of Tables and Figures @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/roof-coatings-market-1641

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com