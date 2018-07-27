Thermal Spray Coating Market – Future Scope Detailed Analysis to 2023

We have produced a new premium report Thermal Spray Coating Market. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Thermal Spray Coating. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Thermal Spray Coating Market by product (ceramics, intermetallic, polymers, metals), application (industrial gas turbines, aerospace, automotive) through main geographies in the Global Thermal Spray Coating Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Thermal Spray Coating Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Thermal Spray Coating Market are Linde, Sulzer, Carpenter Technology, H.C. Starck, Praxair, Metallisation, A & A, Eurocoating, Saint Gobain, and Accuwright Industries.

According to report the global thermal spray coating market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023. Thermal Spray is a process that utilizes heat to melt material on the surface in wire, rod or powder form. It is a cost-effective way to enhance surface properties by forming a thick coating over it. Some types of thermal sprays in the market include plasma, arc, flame, high-velocity oxy-fuel coating, detonation, laser and cold sprays.

Thermal spraying has become one of the leading technologies due to its high throughput, versatility and simple operation. It is therefore employed in many applications such as aerospace, gas turbine, oil and gas, automotive, biomedical, pulp and paper, electronics and metal processing. On the basis of different applications global thermal spray coating market can be segmented as aerospace, industrial gas turbines, automotive and others. Aerospace and industrial gas turbine segments have maximum demand and generate highest revenue for the global thermal spray coating market. On the basis of product type the global thermal spray coating market can be segmented as ceramics, intermetallic, polymers, metals and others.

Some of the drivers in the global thermal spray coating market are need for corrosion resistant coatings and as substitute of hard chrome in various automotive, aerospace and industrial gas turbine applications. This is expected to propel demand for thermal spray coating market over the forecast period. Increasing investment in civil sector by developing countries will augment the market as it demands wear and anti-corrosion products which can also withstand high temperature. On the other hand, thermal spray coating market is challenged by high cost of ownership which is repelling its growth. Additionally, need for skilled labors, maintenance and monitoring of thermal spray equipment requires high capital by end-users. Thermal spray coatings market has growth opportunities in bioceramic coating that is bio-compatible and has anti-corrosion properties. Due to stringent regulations in North America and Europe, demand for eco friendly and sustainable coatings has increased due to which bioceramic coatings market is expected to grow over the forecast period.

Segments Covered

The report on global thermal spray coating market covers segments such as product, and application. The product segments include ceramics, intermetallic, polymers, metals, and others. On the basis of application the global thermal spray coating market is categorized into industrial gas turbines, aerospace, automotive, and others.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023.

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia and among others. Moreover, European region covers countries such as Germany, UK, France, Spain, and rest of Europe. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global thermal spray coating market such as, Linde, Sulzer, Carpenter Technology, H.C. Starck, Praxair, Metallisation, A & A, Eurocoating, Saint Gobain, and Accuwright Industries.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global thermal spray coating market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of thermal spray coating market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 – 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the thermal spray coating market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the thermal spray coating market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

