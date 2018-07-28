Bio Electronics Market Research and Forecast 2017-2022

The Bio Electronics Market is expected to grow at a modest CAGR of 12.1% during 2017-2022. Bioelectronics contribute and evaluate the new technologies to expand the biological sector that enable in raising the efficiency of the medical community. Bioelectronics adopted various number of ideas, methods and technology which are bio electromagnetics, instrumentation, neural networks, robotics, and sensor technologies. This advancement and new technologies will help application in the area such as prosthetics, disease detection, and disease prevention. It is expected that these applications will enable to control the rate of diseases (neural degeneration, cancer) and promote implantable medical devices and prosthetics. Blood glucose meter, heart rate meter, magnetic resonance imaging, and cardiac pacemaker are widely adopted bioelectronics products across the globe. The bioelectronic products are considered to create a lot of scope for the research to develop reliable and robust implantable devices. Applications such as personalized medical diagnostics and observing especially present near-term application opportunities. Increasing demand for diagnostic as well as monitoring devices such as blood cardiac pacemakers, glucose level and other implantable medical devices are likely to fuel up bioelectronics market. Rising incidence and prevalence rate of diabetes accompanied by growing need to measure and observe blood glucose level is likely to positively impact the biosensors market. Technological advancement along with increasing innovation is expected to drive the industry growth.

The bio electronics market can be segmented majorly into two parts on the basis of application and technology. On the basis of application, the industry is further segmented into Biochips, implantable medical devices, prosthetic devices and artificial organs/bionic organs. And on the basis of technology the market has been segmented into bio sensors, optical sensors and CMOS platform. Non-natural organs segment in the market is also anticipated to be the rapid growing segment during the forecast period. This expected growth is attributed by increasing organ failure owing to ageing and age-related disorders, rising number of people awaiting organ implants and increasing injuries and accidents leading to amputations.

