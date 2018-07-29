Buy Godrej Properties New Launch Eternity Kanakapura Road, Bangalore

Godrej Properties is one of the fastest growing real estate developers in south India. Godrej is offering world-class projects and Godrej Eternity is one of the best examples.

The developer chooses the best locations for their projects. Godrej Properties is soon launching yet another best project in IT hub Bangalore in Kanakapura Road which is located in the proximity to several IT parks in Haralur Road.

Godrej Eternity Life Plus Kanakapura Road

This Godrej Project Kanakapura Road is a very attractive destination for a large number of professionals and investors.

Godrej Eternity Life Plus Kanakapura Road Location

The project is located off Kanakapura Road – an area with excellent social infrastructure and road connectivity to major commercials hubs in the city. With the presence of excellent schools such as Kumaran’s, Euro Kids, Jnana Sweekar Public School, National Public School, Delhi Public School, Valley School, Brigade School and Sri Sri Ravishankar Vidya Mandir in the vicinity it has already established itself as a well-known educational hub. Godrej Eternity provides excellent road connectivity across the city via the NICE Ring Road and the Outer Ring Road to Bannerghatta Road, Mysore Road, Electronic City, JP Nagar, Jayanagar, Banashankari and BTM.

Godrej Eternity Life Plus Kanakapura Road Bangalore

Come home to the eternal charm of Bangalore at Godrej Eternity life plus phase 2 with spaciously crafted homes that exude positivity and strike a timeless balance between trend and tradition. Built on the principles of Vastu, each apartment is designed to offer enhanced daylight, ample ventilation, spacious balconies, and an experience that is truly exceptional. This project, consisting of 2 and 3 BHK homes, is being developed on an 18-acre land with expansive greenery and pedestrian friendly zones, coupled with new-age amenities like a lavish clubhouse, smart home features and a 3-tier security system.

Godrej Eternity Life Plus Kanakapura Road is a Residential Project at Kanakapura Road by Godrej Properties Limited. The project named Godrej Eternity floor plan will be a notable residential property.

Godrej Eternity Life Plus Kanakapura Road Bangalore

Kanakapura Road has become a prime residential location in Bangalore replete with excellent retail and social infrastructure. With the presence of excellent schools and colleges in the vicinity, it has already established itself as a well known educational hub. Kanakapura Road is also home to the Art of Living Ashram and the planned ISKCON Krishna Lila Theme Park.

Godrej Eternity is a high-rise residential project which will enjoy huge demand from locations like East Bangalore, Central Bangalore, and South Bangalore. It will be a great investment option for those who want a second home in the city. It is also a boon to the people who work around this location and want to settle near their office to shorten their travel time. Godrej Properties is a leading real estate developer in Bangalore and have a huge number of project.

