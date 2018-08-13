Spacesuit Market Robust Expansion by Top Key Manufactures, Demand and Supply to 2023

Global Spacesuit Market Research Report Information by Type (Intravehicular, Extravehicular), by Design (Soft, Hard-shell, Hybrid, and Skin-tight), by Technology (Flex nozzle, Gimbal nozzle, Rotating nozzle, and others), and by Region – Forecast till 2023

A space suit is a device that protects astronauts from the adverse environment of space. It maintains the atmosphere for respiration and exact air pressure, protecting the astronauts from UV sunrays and micronutrients. While traveling in extreme weather conditions where the oxygen level is low, spacesuits play a vital role. In space, harmful radiations can affect the human body and cause hypothermia and heat strokes. This is where the spacesuits come in picture and provide Earth-like atmosphere in space.

There are two types of spacesuits, namely intravehicular and extravehicular. Extravehicular spacesuits consist of backpacks that supply oxygen, electrical power, communication, and cool air. Intravehicular spacesuits consist of wearables, a pharmaceutical support assembly, urine collection transfer assembly, and air pressure control helmet. Lightweight, insulation, convenience, quality, safety, aesthetics, and design are the main features of these spacesuits. Presently, companies are focusing on improving the features of spacesuit with the help of technological innovations.

Survival in space is challenging due to the temperature and adverse climatic conditions. As a result, manufacturers are using a variety of advanced raw materials in the design and development of specialized spacesuits. They are investing extensively on R&D for the reduction of weight and designing safe, convenient, and advanced spacesuits. At the same time, they are increasing their focus on the development of advanced materials to differentiate their products from competitors and provide tailored solutions, with enhanced safety and versatility, to end-users.

Commercial space missions or operations result in the increasing demand for spacesuits. Therefore, the growing emphasis on space travel is expected to fuel the market growth, throughout the forecast period. Of late, companies are emphasizing on differentiating their products based on effectiveness, aesthetics, and convenience. These factors will fuel the demand for commercial space travel and lead to significant growth of the global spacesuit market, during and beyond the forecast period.

Spacesuits are developing with the emergence of new technologies and innovations in aesthetics and design. Moreover, the introduction of space-based research and the increasing space-based developments are some of the primary factors, which would increase the demand for spacesuits and thereby, fuel the market growth. In addition, there is rise in commercial space travel, as a result the spacesuit market is projected to create promising growth opportunities in the forecast period.

The spacesuit market has been segmented on the basis of type, design, technology, and region. The usage of 3D printing technology and advancement of wearable tech glasses are currently trending in the market and is most likely to increase the cost savings in space-based missions. Moreover, there has been a growing preference for incorporating smart technology or augmented reality solutions in many of the aerospace and defense applications. Similarly, space agencies have prioritized their development efforts about the latest technologies. Therefore, the spacesuit market is estimated to witness a CAGR of approximately 8%, during the forecast period.

On the basis of region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America is expected to dominate the market in the future due to the increase in demand for space research programs and a large number of space-based operations being undertaken in the U.S. Asia Pacific would be the second leading spacesuit market during the forecast period. The increasing participation in space-based programs by countries, such as China, Japan, and India are fueling the growth in Asia Pacific. In addition, various countries are contributing towards satellite launch programs and low-cost space missions, which would propel the growth of the global market.

The major players that feature in the global spacesuit market are Boeing (U.S.), David Clark Company (U.S.), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), ILC Dover (Ireland), NPP Zvezda (Russia), Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (U.S.), Final Frontier Design (U.S.), Sure Safety India Pvt. Ltd. (U.S.), Oceaneering International, Inc. (U.S.), Orbital Outfitters (U.S.), and UTC Aerospace Systems (U.S.)

