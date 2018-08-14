2018-2024 Worldwide n–butanol Market Research Analysis Report

About N-butanol

The global N-Butanol Market is forecast to grow at a CAGR 4.5% to 5.5% during the forecast period 2019 to 2024. N-Butanol is flammable that is a clear, colorless liquid. It is used to make further chemicals as a solvent or as an ingredient in formulated products. It has a characteristic banana-like odor. N-Butanol is basically nontoxic to aquatic organisms and microorganisms on critical basis. The material is considered freely biodegradable and not likely to store or persevere in aquatic or terrestrial environments.

Trends driving factors and restraints of the n-butanol market:

The n- butanol system markets has a developing potential owing to the wide industrial application such as automotive, construction and agrochemicals as solvents, ink, paints and adhesives. Moreover, rising disposable income, rapid industrialization and increasing investment of many major players in the market fuels the market growth. However, increasing prices of raw material, shortage of raw material and environment regulations pertaining to n-butanol may hinder the growth of the market. One of the major trend anticipated to boost the market during the forecast period is the development of bio-butanol for industrial applications.

Some of the key participants in the n-butanol market:

BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Oxea, Sasol, Petrochina, Eastman, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, BASF Petronas Chemicals, Sinopec, KH Neochem, Oxochimie, Andhra Petrochemicals, Azoty Zak Spó³ka Akcyjna, Cobalt Technologies, Green Biologics, etc.

Market Segmentation:

• By Application:

Butyl acrylate, butyl acetate, glycol ethers, direct solvent, plasticizers and others. Butyl acrylate segment accounts for the largest market share in terms of value and volume.

• By End Users:

Chemical industry, food and beverages, textile, agriculture, paints and coatings, petroleum industry, derivative production and others. The chemical industry sector is estimated to account for the largest market share and expected to maintain their dominance throughout the forecast period followed by and paints and coating segment.

• By Geography:

N-butanol market is studied across the countries of key regions such as, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the prediction period. Factors such as rising industrialization, urbanization and high consumption of n-butanol in China are driving the growth of n-butanol market in Asia pacific.