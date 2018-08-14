End Your Search For Dream Home With Antriksh Group

Antriksh Galaxy Dwarka is the most advanced project introduced by the Antriksh Group in the L zone location of Dwarka. A group is always named for its high-class residential projects all over the Delhi NCR. Antriksh group has already delivered a large number of successful projects which have provided a quality stay to the people of Delhi at affordable prices.

In the upcoming years, L zone is going to be the most populated area of Delhi. The main reason behind this is the facilities this zone will provide. It will give Delhi its first smart city, located at the prime location it is very close to the IGI Airport, Gurgaon, and South Delhi. Antriksh India Group has already delivered dream home residential projects giving people of Delhi home of their dreams in low rates. Spacious apartments ranging from 2BHK to 5BHK comes under the Antriksh galaxy project.

Dwarka L zone is the biggest out of the other four zones as stated in the MPD 2021. Therefore it is the center of attraction for many builders and developers. These projects are equipped with all the facilities like CCTV cameras, security services, power backup, water supply, electricity supply and a healthy environment of living. Security of occupants will not be any problems under the guidance of the expert builders.

One of the Antriksh Group dream projects is known to be the Antriksh India Project in sector 63 Noida. Mr. Rakesh Yadav was the founder of the Antriksh Group in 1986. He is on a core mission of setting up for new benchmarks of quality residential and commercial projects in a field of real estate market. As a constructor and developer Antriksh group has a rich history of delivering more than 55 residential projects all around the country such as Delhi, Noida, Jaipur, Faridabad, Lucknow, Ghaziabad and much more.

