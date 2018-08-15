AT&T Unite Pro VS MiFi Liberate

AT&T had presented many 4G mobile hotspots(https://www.4gltemall.com/4g-wireless-router/3g-4g-pocket-wifi.html) to the public for its data plan. The AT & T Unite Pro and the AT & T MiFi Liberate are two hot models. However, for those who are unfamiliar with AT & T products, they may not know the two mobile hotspots. If they want to buy a 4G mobile from the two routers from AT & T, they may ask: What’s the difference between AT & T Unite Pro and Liberate? Which one is better to buy? We will review the specs of the two LTE routers(https://www.4gltemall.com/4g-wireless-router.html) to find the answers.

AT&T Unite Pro VS Liberate Appearance

Made by Novatel Wireless, the MiFi Liberate(https://www.4gltemall.com/at-t-liberate-mifi-5792-4g-lte-mobile-hotspot.html) is probably the most interesting-looking hotspot, whose shape is sort of like a folded paperback book—it’s basically a flat rectangle with a big circular bump on the back. The AT&T Liberate is constructed from faintly patterned matte black plastic, along with shiny black plastic around the 2.8-inch display. There’s a Power button on the top left, a microSD card slot on the bottom, and a SIM card slot on the back that’s accessible when you remove the battery. The capacitive 2.8-inch color TFT LCD features 400-by-240-pixel resolution.

The AT&T Unite Pro(https://www.4gltemall.com/netgear-aircard-781s-4g-mobile-hotspot.html) was available much later than MiFi Liberate, and Unite Pro comes from Netgear model Aircard 781s. Like other Netgear 4G LTE Routers(https://www.4gltemall.com/4g-wireless-router/netgear-4g-lte-router.html), the Unite Pro has a touchscreen with a data usage meter, and the Home and back buttons are at the side of the screen. The power buttons are on the top edge side while the opposite side located the USB 3.0 port and two connectors for external antennas. The back cover can be opened to insert the SIM card and the battery is removable for batter exchange.

AT&T MiFi Liberate VS Unite Pro Specs

Model: AT&T Unite Pro 781S

Product type: LTE Mobile Hotspot

Category: LTE Cat.4

Chipset: Qualcomm MDM9225

Data rates: DL 150Mbps/UL 50Mbps

Supported 4G LTE frequency bands: B2, B4, B5, B17

WLAN: 802.11 b/g/n, dual-band 2.4GHz & 5GHz

Max support users: 15 users

MIMO: 2 x 2 MIMO

Connector for external antenna: Two, TS-9 jacks

Buy Antenna: AT&T Unite Pro External Antenna(http://www.4gltemall.com/4g-lte-outdoor-antenna-2-x-ts-9-connectors.html)

App management: Netgear Aircard APP

SIM type: Micro SIM

Battery: Removable, 4020 mAh

Dimensions: 112 x 68 x 19mm

Ethernet Port: No

Datasheet download: AT&T Unite Pro Datasheet

User Manual: AT&T Unite Pro User manual

Firmware download: ATT Unite Pro Firmware

Drivers: ATT Unite Pro drivers

Reviews: AT&T Unite Pro review

Price: 269.00USD

——————————————

Model: AT&T MiFi Liberate

Product type: LTE Mobile Hotspot

Category: LTE Cat.3

Chipset: Qualcomm

Data rates: DL 100Mbps/UL 50Mbps

Supported 4G LTE frequency bands: B2, B4, B5, B17

WLAN: 802.11 b/g/n, 2.4GHz

Max support users: 10 users

Connector for external antenna: NO

Buy Antenna: NO

SIM type: Standard SIM

Battery: Removable, 2600 mAh

Dimensions: 4.1 x 2.9 x 0.9 inches

Ethernet Port: No

Datasheet download: AT&T MiFi Liberate Datasheet

User Manual: AT&T MiFi Liberate User manual

Firmware download: AT&T MiFi Liberate Firmware

Drivers: AT&T MiFi Liberate drivers

Reviews: AT&T MiFi Liberate review

Price: 129.00USD

———————————–

Conclusion

From the specs table, we can see the Netgear Aircard 781s(AT&T Unite Pro) is more advanced than the MiFi Liberate. The AT&T Unite Pro support LTE cat.4(https://www.4gltemall.com/ue-CatID/lte-CatID-4.html/) and it could achieve download speed up to 150mbps. The WLAN feature is more advanced. The battery of Unite Pro is more powerful and there are two connectors for an external antenna. When the AT & T MiFi Liberate was presented the first time, it may be the most advanced, but now it’s an old model and some technical features can not meet the requirements of end-users and the upgrading LTE networks. However, as a basic LTE mobile pocket WiFi, its price is very attractive now. If you just need a decent LTE hotspot, it could be considerable, but if you are concerned about LTE surfing speed and want more powerful features of a mobile hotspot, the AT & T Unite Pro should be considered.

Sourcing from https://www.4gltemall.com/blog/att-unite-pro-vs-mifi-liberate/