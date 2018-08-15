Knotted Bamboo Skewers are Advantageous for Home Cooks, Caters and Restaurants

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Jian’ou, China (Aug. 13, 2018) – Knotted bamboo skewers should be a staple utensil in the kitchen of anyone that barbeques at home, caters events, or operates a restaurant. They’re convenient, cost effective and disposable for quick cleanup. They’re also eco-friendly and Fujian Jian’ou Rijia Bamboo & Wood Products is a leading provider of knotted bamboo skewers for home and commercial use around the world.

The versatile skewers offer an ideal solution for kebabs of any type. They’re designed with a point on one end for easily skewering foods and have a decorative twist or “stop” on the other end that eliminates droppage that occurs with ordinary skewers. They’re equally appropriate for use with garnishes, appetizers, hors d’oeuvres and cocktails, are available in multiple sizes, and add a finishing touch for an array of foods.

It’s easy to be creative with flat bamboo skewers or knotted bamboo skewers. They offer an ideal solution for fondue, dipping fruit in a chocolate fountain and toasting marshmallows. Skewers can be used to create an edible bouquet, for easy sampling of cheese platters, and even steaming vegetables.

There’s something inherently fun about food on a stick and bamboo skewers add a festive air to any meal whether it’s an informal event or a sit-down dinner. They’re especially convenient for rough camping, glamping, and take up very little space.

One of the major advantages of flat bamboo skewers and knotted bamboo skewers is that they don’t heat up like metal skewers. They remain cool to the touch, making them a much better option for use in environments in which children will be present. Bamboo skewers can also be used to test baked goods, as stir sticks or to whisk an egg.

One of the most practical and important features of bamboo skewers bulk is that they’re an environmentally friendly solution and bamboo is one of the most sustainable woods in the world. The skewers can be tossed in the trash or used in composting projects as they decompose relatively quickly.

Knotted bamboo skewers and flat bamboo skewers offer home entertainers, caterers and restaurants with a convenient and efficient way to cook, serve and eat food in any venue. Environmentally friendly and cost effective, they’re an essential kitchen implement that can be used over a fire, in the freezer or refrigerator and on the table.

About Fujian Jian’ou Rijia Bamboo & Wood Products

Established in 2001, Jian’ou Rijia Bamboo & Wood Products Co., Ltd. is located in Jian’ou, north of Fujian, which is famous as “The Hometown of Bamboo in China.” The company specializes in manufacturing bamboo products that includes bamboo flower sticks, bamboo chopsticks and bamboo skewers. The company grows its own bamboo for the products it creates and provides a one-stop resource from raw material processing, product manufacturing, packing design and transportation.

