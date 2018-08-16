Drug Device Combination Products Market Plying for Significant Growth During 2013 – 2019

A new market research report has been recently published by Transparency Market Research and has been made available for sale on the company website. The research report, titled “Drug Device Combination Products Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 – 2019,” presents an in-depth analysis of the global drug device combination products market based on various parameters such as market overview, market drivers, restraints, challenges and opportunities, product segmentation, and vendor analysis.

According to the research study, in 2012, the global drug device combination products market was worth US$66 bn and is anticipated to reach US$115 bn by the end of 2019, exhibiting a 7.9% CAGR between 2013 and 2019. The research report has made use of graphics, tables, and charts to present the historical data as well as forecast figures of the market. The report has also included inputs and recommendations from industry experts to help the existing as well as new players in designing their business strategies.

The global market for drug device combination products is anticipated to grow substantially throughout the forecast period due to various factors such as government and NGO initiatives for encouraging drug delivery implants, increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries, and rising number of interventional cardiologists. Moreover, advanced technologies, such as implants with drugs, help in pain relief, lowering morbidity, and quicker healing. Hence, these are anticipated to fuel the global drug device combination products market in the forecast period. On the other hand, recall of products due to their severe side effects is one of the major factors that is projected to hamper the growth of this market in the next few years.

According to type, the global market for drug device combination products is divided into transdermal patches, drug eluting stents, inhalers, orthopedic combination products, infusion pumps, photosensitizers, wound care combination products, and other products. A detailed analysis of the different types of drug device combination products has been included in the report coupled with their individual market share and revenue for the forecast period from 2013 to 2019.

Geographically, the global market for drug device combination products market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. Among these regions, in terms of revenue, the global drug device combination products market is led by North America. Nevertheless, Asia Pacific is expected to witness high growth due to the growing prevalence of diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and obesity, making it the most lucrative market in the coming years.

The research report has further presented the competitive landscape of the global drug device combination products market. The vendor analysis includes company details, contact information, business strategies, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and the recent developments. Some of the prominent players operating in global drug device combination products market are Pinnacle Biologics, Inc., W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Ethicon, Inc., Stryker Corporation, C.R. Bard, Inc., CareFusion Corporation, Medline Industries, Inc., Covidien PLC, Mylan, Inc., Terumo Corporation, and Medtronic, Inc.

