Industrial Vehicles Market 2018: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, Forecast to 2022

Industrial Vehicles Market 2018

Industrial Vehicles Market Share, Size, Trends, And Business Opportunity Analysis Report 2018 include historic data, with forecast data to 2022. Industrial Vehicles Market report is helpful for future strategy development, and to know about Market Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Global market size, share, Growth, Trends, key players forecast to 2022

Global Industrial Vehicles Market Information Report by Product type (Forklift, Tow Tractor, Aisle Truck, Container Handler, Others), by drive type (Internal Combustion Engine, Battery-Operated, Gas-Powered and Others), By Application (Industrial, Cargo and Others) and By Region – Global Forecast To 2022

Market Scenario

Industrial vehicle can be defined as any vehicle which is useful to carry, push, pull, lift, stack or tier materials for use in industries. The various types of industrial vehicles are used by different industries such as tow tractors, utility vehicles, burden carriers and stock chasers among others. Industrial vehicles facilitate the movement of goods efficiently and safely with no or very low emissions.

The industrial vehicles market is majorly driven by the increase in the number of huge warehouses set up by the e-commerce companies such as Amazon, eBay and others. These e-commerce warehouses majorly require the industrial vehicles to stack up large quantities of the products and also transportation of the stocked goods from the warehouse to the end user in a cost-effective and efficient manner. The market is also driven by the increase in use of battery operated industrial vehicles with increasing awareness about the environment and with the government regulations for controlling the carbon-dioxide emissions from industrial vehicles. The increase in the fuel prices is expected to boom the sales of the fuel efficient industrial vehicles such as battery operated industrial vehicles. The increase in need of transporting the temperature sensitive products fuel the demand of refrigerated industrial vehicles.

The Key Players of Industrial Vehicles Market Are:

Anhui Heli Co., Ltd (China), Crown Equipment Corporation (U.S.), Hangcha Group Co. Ltd. (China), Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.(U.S.), Jungheinrich AG (Germany), Kion Group AG (Germany), Konecranes plc. (Finland), Mitsubishi Nichiyu Forklift Co., Ltd. (Japan), Toyota Industries Corporation (Japan) and others.

Regional Analysis of Industrial Vehicle Market

Asia pacific is expected to be the largest region of global industrial vehicle market with the high growth of the automobile sector in the developing nations of the region. The rapid industrialization in the region is leading to the increase in need of using industrial vehicles for better transportation of finished goods & raw materials and its storage at warehouses. The growth will be followed by the North America and the Europe region as the concept of driverless industrial vehicles is gaining popularity in the region which has led to cost efficiency.

The report for Industrial vehicles market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

