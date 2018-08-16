Structural Changes for Malaria Control in India by 2027-Ken Research

The report titled “Structural Changes for Malaria Control in India by 2027” provides a comprehensive analysis on mosquito repellant sales dependability on vector borne diseases, number of malaria cases by state along with blood slide examination, plasmodium falciparum cases, plasmodium vivax cases and deaths. The report provides India mosquito repellent market size, segmentation by mosquito liquid, mosquito coil and mosquito cards, annual parasite index for malaria by state, demand for untreated mosquito nets state wise (2012-2022), LLINs distributed by different government bodies, donor funding for malaria, prices of LLINs along with their supplier and product, allocated budget for NVBDCP in India by State (FY’15-FY’18), proportion of patients with confirmed malaria who received anti-malaria treatment as per national policy by state (2013-2016), rapid diagnostic test for malaria (FY’18), per capita expenditure for malaria control (2015-2017), per capita income in INR and state GDP state wise, percentage of urban, rural and total household who own LLINs, fund allocation under NVBDCP state wise (FY’15-FY’18), urban rural population state wise (2013-2017), implementation of national strategic plan for malaria elimination (2017-2022). The report also covers population demographics, landscape of malaria (FY’14-FY’18), number of dengue cases & deaths (FY’18), rainfall statistics (2013-2017), temperature statistics (2017), number of C.D. blocks & villages and per capita income of West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Odisha including 5 major districts.

The report is useful for NGOs, local bodies, mosquito repellent manufacturers, mosquito net manufacturers, state authorities, National Institute of Vector Borne Disease to align their market centric strategies according to ongoing and expected trends in the future.

India Mosquito Repellent Market and Overview

Market Size: Traditionally, consumers in India have used mosquito coils, which are cheaper than electric insecticides and widely available. However, consumers are now slowly becoming aware of the fact that the smoke from insecticide coils is harmful to health. Furthermore, the fact that manufacturers are making electric insecticides more affordable is also helping to fuel demand. Mosquito repellents market in India is highly competitive, and consequent, companies are increasingly focusing on product diversification to consolidate and expand their market shares.

Market Segmentation:

By Mosquito Liquid

In 2017, the mosquito liquid has contributed highest share in term of revenue. Mosquito liquid have the highest market share as they do not produce any type of smoke and is not harmful to people. Mosquito coils are sold more in urban areas in comparison to rural areas as urban population are more aware of these products and are more health conscious. Mosquito cards are sold more in urban areas in comparison to rural areas as urban population are more aware of these products and are more health conscious.

Untreated Mosquito Net and Long Lasting Insecticide Net

Bihar and Uttar Pradesh has the highest use of single and double bed mosquito nets. This is majorly due to shortage of power supply because of which inhabitants of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh are not able to use mosquito liquid. LLIN is a mosquito net impregnated with insecticide. Large number of LLINs was distributed in the year 2017 in different states of India.

State Analysis

Odisha has the high number of malaria cases over the years. This is because of large forest area and high ratio of rural tribal population who are not aware of vector borne disease. The state government has taken many initiatives for eliminating malaria.

West Bengal: API has registered an erratic trend in West Bengal highlighting that number of Malaria cases have declined from 2013-2015 and then increased in 2016. It again registered a decline in 2017. The sales of mosquito repellant in the state are high mainly due to increased demand coming from Kolkata region.

Tamil Nadu: There was a hike in number of malaria cases because the state experienced drought and ambient temperature which led to spike in the breeding of mosquitoes in 2017. Water logging (due to scanty rainfall) after drought brought a rise in the mosquito population owing to rise in the number of malaria cases in the state. In FY’18, Chennai and Kancheepuram district have the highest number of malaria cases.

Maharashtra: In 2017, the state government has waged a war against malaria with its ‘Fight the Bite’ campaign. This campaign was majorly in order to increase the awareness among citizens of Maharashtra against the malaria prevention and how to stop breeding of mosquito in the nearby areas.

Uttar Pradesh: To control malaria and other vector borne diseases in Uttar Pradesh, the principal secretary (health and family welfare) of Uttar Pradesh has issued guidelines to all the district magistrates and officials of the various departments of the state. Moreover, Uttar Pradesh has also adopted a malaria elimination program, which aims to reduce the prevalence of the disease to less than one case per 1,000 people by the year 2030.

Andhra Pradesh: Most of the malaria cases prone months are July to September and thousands of cases are reported from tribal areas every year. In March 2017, Andhra Pradesh government spent a huge amount against the elimination of mosquitoes of malaria and other vector borne diseases such as dengue, chikungunya and zika.

Future Outlook

Mosquito repellents are the most used products among home insecticides. Home insecticides are now seen as essential items as a result of rising awareness of the importance of maintaining health and preventing exposure to mosquito borne diseases. Electric insecticides, particularly liquid vaporizers, are now being widely used among consumers. Well-known brands such as Good Knight, All Out and Mortein have launched a new format of paper based mosquito repellent at a low price targeting emerging rural markets. In order to appeal to consumers and offer.

