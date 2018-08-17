Antacids Market Future Trends and Scope Analysis by 2024

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Antacids Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Antacids Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Antacids.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Antacids Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Antacids Market are GSK, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis Consurmer Health, Boehringer Ingelheim Pharm, GlaxoSmithKline, Procter & Gamble, Pfizer and First Aid Only. According to report the global antacids market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4% over the forecast period of 2018-2024. It was worth USD 4.50 billion and it is anticipated to surpass USD 9.0 billion by 2024.

An antacid is a substance that neutralizes stomach acidity and it is used to relieve the body from indigestion and upset stomach. When excessive amounts of acids are produced in the stomach the natural mucous barrier that protects the stomach can damage the esophagus with acid. Combination of aluminum-magnesium antacids are less likely to cause constipation or diarrhea they are only aluminum or only magnesium antacids. They can also be used to relieve the pain of the stomach and ulcers some antacids contain simethicone which reduces gas.

The report defines the antacid market as drug classes such as Disease Modifying Anti-rheumatic Drugs, Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs, Corticosteroids, and Uric Acid Drugs among Others sold through the various distribution channels such as Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Online Pharmacy. These antacids are served in the form of tablet, liquid and powder.

Increasing geriatric population around the world is the major driving factor responsible for the growth of the antacids market. According to data from World Population Prospects 2017, the number of older persons those aged 60 years or over are 962 million globally in 2017 comprising about 13 %of the global population, which is expected to be more than double accounting for nearly 1.5 billion by the end of 2030. Additionally, the intake of medication for other medical conditions, which are associated with acid reflux and excess acid production also account for significant demand for antacids among this population. On the other hand, rising popularity of e-commerce and surge in the number of online medicine providers are estimated to positively influence the markets expansion. Moreover, the restraints that are likely to hamper the growth in the antacids market include side effects associated with these antacids such as constipation, laxative effect, and allergic reactions.

North America is expected to be the largest region for the antacid market followed by Asia Pacific by 2024. Currently, due to the drastic change in the dietary habits of people, the North America is the largest dominating region. Moreover, Asia Pacific is an emerging market for antacid due to the increase in aging population. China and India are key domestic markets in the region due to improvement of healthcare services.

The key players in the antacid market include Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer Inc and Sanofi. Johnson & Johnson-Merck’s Mylanta is the number one antacid in the U.S. market following a 25% sales gain. Sanofi, the French pharmaceutical company, has agreed to accept Johnson & Johnson’s Rolaids antacid medicine as part of its momentum into the growing consumer healthcare market. Sanofi identified consumer healthcare as a core growth platform for the company and subsequently acquired Chattanooga, Tennessee-based Chattem in March 2010. The acquisition of Chattem provided Sanofi with a presence in the U.S. consumer healthcare market.

Segment Covered

The report on global antacids market covers segments such as, by drug class, by formulation and by distribution channel. On the basis of by drug class the global antacids market is categorized into proton pump inhibitor, H2 antagonist and acid neutralizers. On the basis of by formulation the global antacids market is categorized into tablet, liquid and powder. On the basis of by distribution channel the global antacids market is categorized into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy and online pharmacy.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016-2024.

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global antacids market such as, WellSpring Pharm, Private Lable, GSK, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis Consurmer Health, Boehringer Ingelheim Pharm, GlaxoSmithKline, Procter & Gamble, Pfizer and First Aid Only.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global antacids market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of antacids market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the antacids market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the antacids market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

