Network as a Service (NaaS) Market is Growing Rapidly with the Emerging Need of Connecting Various Devices Wirelessly

Market Highlights:

Network as a Service is defined as a virtual networking business model, it is utilized to integrate current cloud computing services with the cloud networking framework. It is a model used to deliver the network service virtually it can be either through ‘pay as you’ service or subscription model. NaaS is also referred as an on demand network provider for any business. The increasing adoption cloud technology for data storage and introduction of Big Data analytics is contributing in the growth of the Network as a Service market. Moreover, the rapid growth in IoT technologies also supports the growth of Network as a Service market.

Among NaaS services it is estimated that Network Virtual Function (NFV) will grow at a faster rate during the forecast period. This growth in NVF will be due to its advanced approach of releasing the data from a control plane, a coherent improvisation to the traditionally distributed control planes. IT & telecommunication are considered as a major factor driving the Network as a Service market due to the expansion of the network by the various telecom operators. The adoption of Operating Expenditure (OPEX) saving, and mobility are expected to impact software define market which indirectly supports in the growth of Network as a Service (NaaS) market. Furthermore, the opportunities in Value-Added Resellers products will also contribute in the growth of this market.

Global Network as a Service (NaaS) Market is expected to grow from US ~$35.3 Billion in 2016 to USD 126.8 Billion by 2022, at an estimated CAGR of 28.4%.

The factors such as lack of proper infrastructure for implementation of NaaS in developing and under developed economics and high installation cost are some of the constraints for the growth of this market. Whereas, inclination of towards cloud technology by various small and medium size business units and continuous advancement in IoT technologies are some opportunities for the growth of this market.

Major Key Players

Alcatel Lucent (U.S.)

Brocade Communications Systems Inc. (U.S.)

Ciena Corporation (U.S)

Cisco Systems (U.S.)

IBM Corp. (U.S.)

Juniper Networks (U.S.)

NEC Corp. (Japan)

VMware (U.S.)

Aryaka Networks Inc. (U.S.)

AT&T (U.S.)

Regional Analysis:

North America is expected to propel the market due to the intense research and development in the field of telecom industry technology related to network expansion, high penetration of Internet of Things, and growth of a number of IoT and cloud related technology in the region. Europe has been benefitted mainly due to the extensive initiatives taken by government. Whereas, Asia Pacific market is expected to witness the fastest growth due to increasing awareness among individual, and development of technology hubs in the region.

North America region is expected to hold a highest market share with the existence of early technology adopters in the region. The region also has existence of technologically advanced countries such as U.S. and Canada which are promoting the application related network as a service (NaaS) market.

Study Objectives of Global Network as a Service (NaaS) Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global network as a service (NaaS) market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To analyze the global network as a service (NaaS) market market based porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

Network as a Service (NaaS) Market:

Global Network as a Service (NaaS) Market has been segmented on the basis of type, service, component, deployment and end-user. Type comprises of local area network (LAN), wide area network (WAN). Service comprises of network virtual function (NVF), WAN connection, Data Center, Bandwidth On Demand, and others.

Component comprises of Infrastructure and technological service. Deployment comprises of On Cloud and On Premises. Whereas, end-user includes IT & telecommunication, BFSI, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Retail, Transportation and others.

Intended Audience:

Network infrastructure providers

Wireless infrastructure provider

SDN solution providers

Cloud and virtualized datacenters

Mobile network operators

