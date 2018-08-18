Gong Cha’s New Summer Strawberry Bubble Tea Series! A Must Try!

August 18, 2018

New York, New York – In case you haven’t heard of Gong Cha’s latest new Bubble Tea Series – we wanted to let you in on the loop… Gong Cha has created a new Summer, Strawberry Bubble Tea series, which is incredibly delicious!

Gong Cha’s new, Strawberry Bubble Tea series, includes various selections, which you can choose from. They’re all absolutely mouth watering, and amazingly tasty and refreshing. Truly, Gong Cha’s new, Strawberry series is the perfect drink to have this Summer, during these remaining utterly hot days.

Gong Cha’s new Strawberry Series, includes the following drinks:

● Strawberry Green Tea

● Strawberry Yogurt

● Strawberry Milk Tea with Pearls

● Strawberry Milk Foam Green Tea

Needless to say, Gong Cha USA Franchise has really gone above and beyond with this Summer series. It’s hard to say, which one is the best, as they’re all remarkably tasteful. It all depends on your preference and as you may already know, Gong Cha will allow you to custom any of their Bubble Tea drinks.

However, Gong Cha’s number #1 specialty is their very popular and adored by Gong Cha Bubble Tea shop regulars – “Milk Foam”, which became a hit when it was first introduced on tea based Gong Cha drinks.

Their Milk Foam is known for its unique, mildly salted cream topping on freshly brewed teas, which you can add to any of Gong Cha Bubble Tea beverage and isn’t limited to their new Strawberry Milk Foam with Green Tea beverage.

In addition to this fabulous news, there’s more, especially for all the folk in New York City, who love Gong Cha Bubble Tea…

Gong Cha USA Franchise will be having another grand opening in New York City near Columbia University. “Yes!” You’ve read correctly, very soon, you will have another Gong Cha Bubble Tea shop location! This latest grand opening will be taking place from August 3, 2018 thru August 5, 2018, which is an event you definitely don’t want to miss out on.

Gong Cha’s grand opening at Columbia University will be accompanied with killer deals and a ton of fun, as Columbia University students celebrate having a location close to campus.

If you haven’t tried Gong Cha’s new, Summer Strawberry Bubble Tea series, this grand opening will be the perfect time for you to have your first taste of the very delicious Strawberry Series! One thing is for sure – Gong Cha’s new Strawberry Series is a must try!

About Gong Cha

Gong Cha was initially founded in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. Gong Cha means “Tribute tea for the emperor.” Gong Cha is a successful Bubble Tea Franchise. Gong Cha has tea shops locations all around the world and many locations in the USA, which include New York, New Jersey, Texas and Massachusetts.

Gong Cha believes and takes pride in serving quality Bubble Tea. Their teas are blended with an array of fruits, toppings and some very creative and delicious mixes.

They take pride in offering their customers freshly brewed teas and toppings at all times. Teas and Tapioca Pearls are refreshed every four hours to ensure that all customers have a fresh Bubble Tea beverage.

Contact

To learn more about Gong Cha’s latest, Summer Strawberry Series, please contact:

Office: 626-203-5741

inquiries@gongchausa.com