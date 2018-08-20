Ackworth House Offers High-Quality, Versatile Timber Stair Treads

Ackworth House, a trusted manufacturer of stairs, caters to the demand for timber with high-quality timber treads. The treads come in a variety of colours and finishes to meet individual requirements.

[AUCKLAND, 20/08/2018] — Ackworth House, an established designer and manufacturer of residential and commercial stairs, offers stair treads made of timber. Their collection of elegant timber treads provides several benefits in both residential and commercial applications. The treads come in a range of materials, colours, textures and finishes to meet specific project requirements.

Fine Selection of Timber Materials

Ackworth House manufactures high-quality timber stair treads made from American oak, pine and jarrah. Clients may also choose a different type of timber to be custom-made into treads.

From traditional to contemporary interior design styles, the timber stair treads are versatile and can be integrated into most designs. Each type of timber offers different grain patterns, allowing designers to experiment by mixing and matching patterns. A variety of colours and finishes are also available ranging from light ash to ebony.

Advantages of Ackworth’s Timber Stair Treads

With their range of high-quality treads, Ackworth House provides the benefits of timber, the most popular material for stair treads. Timber is light enough to provide easy ergonomic footing yet durable enough to withstand heavy foot traffic.

Ackworth House ensures safety and comfort by complying with New Zealand’s building regulations for designing staircases.

With a variety of designs to choose from, designers can achieve seamless patterns that can match with the floor, the walls or other parts of the stairs. The same material can be used for the handrails and balustrades.

About Ackworth House

For more than 40 years, Ackworth House has catered to New Zealand’s building industry with high-quality stair solutions. The company is recognised for its unwavering commitment to providing innovative residential and commercial architectural stairs. Each design meets the perfect balance of traditional and modern interior design sensibilities.

View the company’s product range by visiting https://www.ackworthhouse.co.nz.