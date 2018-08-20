Mobile Wallet Market Report 2018 – Apple Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Amazon.com

Global Mobile Wallet Market is estimated to reach $5,795 Billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 37.5% from 2016 to 2024. Mobile wallet is a virtual form of debit card, credit card or prepaid card that are used for sending or receiving payments or other online transactions through mobile devices. It provides a substitute to plastic cards and eases the process of purchases. Mobile wallet eases the transactions and are used is various sectors including telecom, utilities, retail, transportation and others. Moreover, the demand for mobile wallet is driven by rising demand for near field communication (NFC) technology among consumers and retailers.

High demand for smartphones and internet, increasing digital marketing and growing popularity of e-commerce services are some of the factors supporting the growth of the global mobile wallet market. Though, lack of government restrictions and security and privacy related issues could hinder the growth of the market. Furthermore, untapped markets and advanced technologies could provide future scope for the market.

Click Here to Request a Free Sample PDF of This Report @ https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/mobile-wallet-market/request-sample

The global mobile wallet market categories into application, mode of payment, user age group, and geography. User age group is categorized into 18-29, 30-44, 45-59 and above 60. By mode of payment, the segment is categorized into NFU, SMS, WAP and others. Furthermore, application is bifurcated into money transfers, merchant purchases, bill payments and others.

Based on geography, global mobile wallet market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Germany, France, Italy, and others. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea, and others while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The major key players operating in the global mobile wallet market are Apple Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Alipay, American Express, Paytm, Microsoft Corp. Inc, MasterCard Inc, Visa Inc., BlackBerry Ltd., and Google Inc, among others.

Browse full table of contents and data tables @ https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/mobile-wallet-market/toc

The key takeaways from the report:

The report will provide detailed analysis of Global Mobile Wallet Market with respect to major segments such as user age group, application, and mode of payment

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2015-2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2024

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report

An exhaustive regional analysis of Global Mobile Wallet Market has been included in the report

Profile of the key players in the Global Mobile Wallet Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies

Scope of the Global Mobile Wallet Market:

User Age Group Segments

18-29

30-44

45-59

Above 60

Mode of Payment Segments

NFU

SMS

WAP

Other Mode of Payments

Application Segments

Money Transfers

Merchant Purchases

Bill Payments

Other Applications

Click Here to Request for a Customization of This Report @ https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/mobile-wallet-market/request-customization

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Others

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Others

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please connect with our sales team (sales@marketresearchoutlet.com), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

Contact Us

Mr. Jack

Market Research Outlet

Tel: +91-800-757-7711

Email: sales@marketresearchoutlet.com

Email: help@marketresearchoutlet.com

Website: https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com