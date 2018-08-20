Pirsonal Named Top 10 Martech Startup 2018 By Marketing Tech Outlook

Pirsonal personalized video marketing platform recognized as a leading innovative technology company based on unprecedented benefits to marketers and outstanding customer service.

Pirsonal, the leading European personalized video marketing platform, has been named in the Top 10 Martech Startups 2018 by Marketing Tech Outlook. Pirsonal was selected by a distinguished panel of CEOs, CIOs, VCs, industry analysts, as well as Marketing Tech Outlook’s editorial board.

Gone are the days when traditional, non-relevant marketing methods attracted customers. In the race for getting the most attention in the market, modern-day businesses leave no stone unturned and often, it begins with looking for ways for enhancing customer engagement powered by marketing personalization. Pirsonal lies at the crux of this transformation of marketing strategies, as the company implements multimedia and marketing automation techniques in its innovative personalized video marketing platform that helps brands like FlightCentre, BMW, and Zumba evoke a reaction from their segmented and individualized audiences.

“We believe that multimedia and marketing automation have the power to effectively make individuals react and that this should be accessible to any company around the globe”, said Josías De La Espada, CEO of Pirsonal and marketing veteran. “Through a unique approach that integrates data-powered and automationdriven personalized videos within the customer journey, we enable our customers to interact with their audiences on a 1 to 1 basis, create more relevant marketing communications, and react, which helps them get better results. It is a real honor to be recognized for the continuous value we deliver to our customers and a track record of innovative technology solutions.”

A research conducted by Moore Stephens and WARC valued the UK & US martech market at a combined worth of $34.3bn a year. This research indicates that martech use in the UK and US is set to grow by 10% over the next year.

“We take pride in honoring Pirsonal for helping companies accelerate sales and increase engagement”, said Debra Morgan, Managing Editor of Marketing Tech Outlook magazine. “The startups featured in this edition demonstrate an ability to develop innovative technologies combined with outstanding customer service”.

ABOUT PIRSONAL

Pirsonal is a trusted personalized video marketing partner to enterprise brands and SMBs. Pirsonal is the personalized video platform to evoke a reaction from segmented, individualized audiences, combining the power of multimedia personalization and marketing automation. Pirsonal’s proprietary technologies are flexible, scalable and cost-effective. For more information, visit http://pirsonal.com.