Solar plus Specialized solar panel module detergent in Korea

Improve solar efficiency and maintain cleanliness Photovoltaic modules have to be installed in order to receive sunlight, but due to the nature of the installation, they are inevitably polluted from the surrounding environment! The solar six keeps the panel clean and can improve efficiency by about 10%.

The first solar cleaning system developed in Korea. It is possible to remove various pollution of small scale solar power generation facility less than 100kw easily and quickly. It is a highly efficient solar photovoltaic cleaning equipment that can improve the power generation efficiency of solar power plant through cleaning of solar power generation facilities.

Specialized solar panel module detergent:

• Detergent for removing dust, particles, dirt, etc. Covering solar panel modules.

• Neutral wash formulated with ingredients that will not harm solar panel modules.

• Detergent diluted to a 50:1 ratio for highly effective solar panel cleaning.

• Sun cleaning tools Cleans gently without causing damage or corrosion to the module materials exposed to the outside including the frame, outer layer of glass, and back sheet.

Neutral PH 7.2:

Protects module longevity and is safe against the module’s external surface materials of aluminum, glass, and back sheets (fluoride film and PET film).

Odorless and tidy:

Unscented formula provides comfortable usage without any harsh smells while cleaning. Diluted with water up to 50 times its amount.

Superb penetrating force:

Clears the surface by penetrating even minute dust particles stuck to the outside with outstanding force.

Great at clearing surface from pollutants:

Minimize scrubbing with this quick and effect method. Reduce time and labor, while still providing an even more effective cleanse.

Economical usage:

Budget friendly use, diluted with water up to 50 times its amount.

Product information:

• Type -Solar panel detergent

• Components -20Liter/pail

Directions:

• Dilute up to 50 times product amount (1:50 wash: product).

• Spray an adequate amount on solar panels.

• Scrub the solar panel with an appropriate brush or cloth.

• Brush with Solar six and complete.

• Increase generation efficiency 5-10%

• Lengthen the lifespan of your solar panels

Solar panel cleaning system korea- You can quickly remove the dirt and dust that has been accumulated for a long time to maintain cleanliness. Solar Panel Washing Soap – If snow is on the solar, no more power is generated. Failure to remove the eye may cause panel failure.