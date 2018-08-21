3D IC Market Opportunities, Business Strategy and Growth Factors till 2023

Market Scenario

The growing semiconductor & microelectronics industry is developing a trend for vertically stacked integrated circuits (ICs) which is emerging as viable solution for providing high performance, increased functionality and reducing power consumption to fulfill electronic device requirements. These ICs are in great demand by military & aerospace, medical and consumer electronics industries to fulfill need of integrating disparate technologies which includes logic, memory, RF, sensor in small forms for industrial applications.

One of the emerging trend in the semiconductor industry is 3D packaging using through silicon vias (TSVs) technology. This emerging trend is being driven by need of improving performance and to reduce timing delays. Low cost, high aspect ratio, reliable via formation & filling technologies are the need of today’s semiconductor industry. As functional integration requirement increases, assembly and wafer fabrication companies are looking for 3D TSV technology.

The major factor that drives the growth of 3D IC market is growing increasing demand for advanced electronic products which is driving semiconductor industry to innovate new packaging technology and high demand for 3D packaging using TSVs are major factors driving market growth of 3D ICs during forecast period.

Key Players:

Some of the major players in Global 3D IC Market include Xilinx Inc., Tezzaron Semiconductor Corporation, and BeSang Inc., Monolithic 3D Inc., United Microelectronics Corporation, 3M Company, Intel Corporation, and, IBM Corporation.

Target Audience:

Consumer electronics vendors

Data center service providers

Communication industries

Research and consulting firms

Small and large enterprises

Government agencies

Segments for 3D IC Market:

Global 3D IC Market can be segmented as follows:

Segmentation by Technology : type (3D stacked ICs and monolithic 3D ICs) and packaging & integration (3D system- in-package (Sip), 3D wafer level packaging (WLP), 2.5D & 3D interposing, and 3D heterogeneous integration.

: type (3D stacked ICs and monolithic 3D ICs) and packaging & integration (3D system- in-package (Sip), 3D wafer level packaging (WLP), 2.5D & 3D interposing, and 3D heterogeneous integration. Segmentation by Components : through silicon vias (TSVs), through glass vias (TGVs), and others.

: through silicon vias (TSVs), through glass vias (TGVs), and others. Segmentation by Products : CMOS image sensors (CIS), 3D memory, MEMS & sensors, and light emitting diodes.

: CMOS image sensors (CIS), 3D memory, MEMS & sensors, and light emitting diodes. Segmentation by Application: IT/telecommunication, consumer electronics, industrial, aerospace & defense, automotive, medical and others.

Key Findings

Globally 3D ICs market is expected to grow with 17% CAGR during 2016-2022.

By type, 3D stacked IC is dominating the market whereas monolithic 3D IC is expected to be the fastest growing segment with approximately 20% CAGR during forecast period 2016-2022.

Through silicon vias (TSVs) are projected to grow with approximately 19% CAGR

Geographically, Asia-Pacific is dominating the 3D ICs market and expected to grow with 17% CAGR whereas North America is projected to be the fastest growing market

Regional Analysis:

Asia-Pacific is dominating the Global 3D IC market with the largest market share due to emerging demand from growing consumer electronics market in the region and therefore is expected to grow with highest revenue by 2022. North-America is expected to grow as a second highest market after Asia-Pacific in the forecast period due to increasing demand of ICs in U.S. and Canada region.

