Feed Pigments Market Research, Trend, Growth, Top Key Players Review, Share and Forecast 2018 to 2023

Feed pigments are either naturally-derived or synthetic substances used to enhance the shade of the animal skin which is an important marketing factor. The North American market for feed pigments is expected to keep growing over the forecast period due to rising meat consumption, and increasing health awareness across the globe. The feed pigments help in stimulation and secretion of digestive enzymes, which, in turn, stimulate the immune response in the livestock population. Additionally, feed pigments market is observing an exponential growth based on its increasing usage in the feed industry. The major types of feed pigments available in the market include carotenoids, curcumin, spirulina, and others.

North America is expected to have a substantial growth over the forecast period, 2017-2023. In North America, the U.S. is the major importer of poultry and meat products, which has opened the opportunity for the feed pigments market in this region. Moreover, growing demand from poultry and livestock industry are boosting the growth of feed pigments in this region.

Furthermore, rising concerns regarding livestock health among the consumers is adding fuel to the growth of the feed pigments market. However, adulteration may hamper the market growth in the upcoming years. Nevertheless, all these factors are expected to lead the growth of the North American feed pigments market at a CAGR of 3.6% during the review period, 2017-2023.

Major Key Players:

This report includes a study of strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and product launches by the major feed pigments players. It further includes product portfolios, developments of leading players, which includes

Kemin Industries Inc. (U.S.)

Behn Meyer Group (Singapore)

Synthite Industries Ltd (India)

Kalsec Inc. (U.S.)

BASF SE (Germany)

Royal DSM N.V. (The Netherlands)

Novus International, Inc. (U.S.)

Nutrex NV (Belgium)

The Feed Pigments Market is segmented on the basis of type, source, livestock, and region.

Key Findings:

The demand for feed pigments is high from poultry and livestock holders

Asia Pacific region is dominating the global feed pigments market

