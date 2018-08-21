Passenger Information System Market to reach a market size of $38.1 billion by 2024

According to a new report Global Passenger Information System Market, published by KBV research, The Global Passenger Information System Market size is expected to reach $38.1 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 14.1% CAGR during the forecast period.
The Information Display System market dominated the Global Passenger Information System Market by Solution in 2017. The Passenger Information Mobile Applications market is expected to witness a CAGR of 15.7% during (2018 – 2024). Additionally, The Emergency Communication Systems market is expected to witness a CAGR of 16.2% during (2018 – 2024).
The North America market dominated the Global Hardware Passenger Information System Market by Region in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 12.1 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 12.7% during (2018 – 2024). Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 14.8% during (2018 – 2024).
The Roadway market dominated the Global Passenger Information System Market by Mode of Transportation in 2017. The Railway market is expected to witness a CAGR of 15% during (2018 – 2024). Additionally, The Airway market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 14.6% during (2018 – 2024).
Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/passenger-information-system-market/
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Alstom SA, Cubic Corporation, Hitachi, LTD., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Siemens AG, Thales Group S.A., Toshiba Corporation, Singapore Technologies Electronics Ltd., Teleste Corporation and Indra.
Global Passenger Information System Market Segmentation
By Solution
Information Display System
Announcement System
Passenger Information Mobile Applications
Infotainment System
Emergency Communication Systems
By Component
Hardware
Software
Services
By Mode of Transportation
Roadway
Railway
Airway
By Geography
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Rest of North America
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Russia
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Singapore
Malaysia
Rest of Asia Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Argentina
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Nigeria
Rest of LAMEA
Companies Profiled
Alstom SA
Cubic Corporation
Hitachi, LTD.
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Siemens AG
Thales Group S.A.
Toshiba Corporation
Singapore Technologies Electronics Ltd.
Teleste Corporation
Indra
