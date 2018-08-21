Passenger Information System Market to reach a market size of $38.1 billion by 2024

According to a new report Global Passenger Information System Market, published by KBV research, The Global Passenger Information System Market size is expected to reach $38.1 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 14.1% CAGR during the forecast period.

The Information Display System market dominated the Global Passenger Information System Market by Solution in 2017. The Passenger Information Mobile Applications market is expected to witness a CAGR of 15.7% during (2018 – 2024). Additionally, The Emergency Communication Systems market is expected to witness a CAGR of 16.2% during (2018 – 2024).

The North America market dominated the Global Hardware Passenger Information System Market by Region in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 12.1 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 12.7% during (2018 – 2024). Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 14.8% during (2018 – 2024).

The Roadway market dominated the Global Passenger Information System Market by Mode of Transportation in 2017. The Railway market is expected to witness a CAGR of 15% during (2018 – 2024). Additionally, The Airway market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 14.6% during (2018 – 2024).

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Alstom SA, Cubic Corporation, Hitachi, LTD., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Siemens AG, Thales Group S.A., Toshiba Corporation, Singapore Technologies Electronics Ltd., Teleste Corporation and Indra.

Global Passenger Information System Market Segmentation

By Solution

Information Display System

Announcement System

Passenger Information Mobile Applications

Infotainment System

Emergency Communication Systems

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

By Mode of Transportation

Roadway

Railway

Airway

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

Alstom SA

Cubic Corporation

Hitachi, LTD.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Siemens AG

Thales Group S.A.

Toshiba Corporation

Singapore Technologies Electronics Ltd.

Teleste Corporation

Indra

