Polyvinyl Chloride Market 2018: Company Profiles, Segments, Recent Trends

Polyvinyl Chloride Market

Polyvinyl Chloride Market Overview:

Polyvinyl Chloride are used in construction, consumer goods, packaging, automotive, aerospace, marine, and electrical & electronics to manufacture light weight products.

Polyvinyl Chloride are extensively used in the construction industry to manufacture flexible flooring, pipes, covering, cable, window frames. Polyvinylchloride offers abrasion resistance, light weight, good mechanical resistance, and other features to the product.

Polyvinyl Chloride is prospering and anticipated to gain prominence over the assessment period. The market is forecasted to demonstrate a stunning growth by 2023, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a striking CAGR during the estimated period (2017 – 2023).

Polyvinyl Chloride Market is growing at a staggering CAGR; mainly due to the expanding construction industry. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future.

To Get Sample Report Page Click Here @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1043

Polyvinyl Chloride Market Growth:

Polyvinyl Chloride is driven by the region Asia pacific, owing to the growing population resulting in to increasing demand for polyvinyl chloride based products from electrical & electronics and construction industries, among others.

Polyvinyl Chloride Market during the review period. Increasing automobile production and sales along with rising consumption of car parts such as dashboards, door panels, and seating & arm rests is estimated to fuel the growth of the market. Furthermore, rapid urbanization coupled with increasing disposable income in the emerging economies is predicted to propel the growth of the market during the assessment period, 2017 to 2023. However, implementation of strict regulations by various government bodies have restricted the use of toxic organic chemicals such as phthalates which are used in the production of polyvinyl chloride to make to make PVC material softer, which is expected to hamper the growth of the market.

Polyvinyl Chloride is produced by polymerization of vinyl chloride monomer in which additives are added to form a finished product. It is known for excellent resistance to chemical stress cracking, low thermal conductivity and is utilized in a wide variety of applications.

Polyvinyl Chloride or PVC is strong but lightweight plastic used in construction. Economically versatile PVC is used in a variety of applications in the building and construction, health care, electronics, automobile and other sectors, in products ranging from piping and siding, blood bags and tubing, to wire and cable insulation, windshield system components and more. Adding of plasticizers to PVC makes Polyvinyl Chloride softer and more flexible, without adding plasticizers it is called as unplasticized polyvinyl chloride (uPVC) or rigid PVC.

Polyvinyl Chloride Market Key Players:

Polyvinyl Chloride Market are: Formosa Plastics Corporation (Taiwan), Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Ineos Group Limited (U.K), Occidental Petroleum Corporation (U.S.), Axiall Corporation (U.S.), Mexichem, S.A.B. de C.V. (Mexico), Kem One SAS (France), Vinnolit GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co., Ltd. (China), and E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.) among others.

Polyvinyl Chloride Market Intended Audience:

Polyvinyl Chloride Manufacturers

Traders and Distributors of Polyvinyl Chloride

Production Process Industries

Potential Investors

Raw Material Suppliers

Nationalized Laboratory

Make an inquiry for buying this report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/1043

Polyvinyl Chloride Market Regional Analysis:

Polyvinyl Chloride Market is spanned across five regions: Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, North America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among these, Asia Pacific is predicted to grow with the highest CAGR during the review period, 2017 to 2023 on account of expanding construction industry. China will remain the largest consumer and producer in the forecast period. North America is the second largest producer of PVC in the world; construction being the main driver for the market growth rate. Europe is the third largest producer of PVC worldwide. After the recession period 2008-2016, there is a considerable decline in the market growth rate. However, automobile parts demand is anticipated to grow in the forecast period.

Polyvinyl Chloride Market during the forecast period, 2017 to 2023. As of 2016, the U.S accounted for the largest market share, followed by Canada in terms of value & volume and is estimated to grow with the moderate CAGR owing to the investments by government in construction of hospitals and schools provides another key area for the US construction sector in coming years. In Europe, the demand for polyvinyl chloride is predicted to grow in various countries such as Italy, Germany, Spain, U.K, France, and Russia on account of the increasing expenditure in innovation and growing purchasing power of consumers.

Polyvinyl Chloride Market Competitive Analysis:

Polyvinyl Chloride Market compete based upon pricing, Technology and services. Vendors operating in the Polyvinyl Chloride Market strive to deliver the best quality products based on innovative technologies, and best practices. Polyvinyl Chloride market demonstrates a high growth potential which is likely to attract many entrants to the market resulting in to intensified competition further. There will be an immense growth opportunity for the manufacturing companies to capture the market.

Polyvinyl Chloride Market Segmentation:

Polyvinyl Chloride Market is categorized on the basis of end use industry, and region. On the basis of end use industry, the polyvinyl chloride market is categorized into construction, automotive, electrical, textiles and others. On the basis of region, the market is categorized into Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, North America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Polyvinyl Chloride Market Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope of the Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

3.4 Forecast Model

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.1.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.1.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3 Threat of Substitutes

4.1.4 Segment Rivalry

4.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain of Global Polyvinyl Chloride Market

5 Industry Overview of Global Polyvinyl Chloride Market

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Growth Drivers

5.3 Impact Analysis

5.4 Market Challenges

Polyvinyl Chloride Market Table of Content to be Continue…..,

Complete table of content is available at @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/polyvinyl-chloride-market-1043

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com

THANK YOU