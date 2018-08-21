Xylene Market Size, Design Competition Strategies, Gross Margin Analysis Forecast to 2023

Xylene Market

Xylene Market Overview:

Xylene is also used in textile industry as a polyester which is estimated to support the growth in this market over the forecast period. Moreover, Government support and technological advancements are creating a major opportunities in the global market. Ortho, Meta, Para, and mixed xylene are Xylene isomers and find a line of applications such as a solvent, as a component of aviation fuel, and as a raw material for the manufacture of dyes, fibres, and films.

Xylene is also used as an alternative fuel in heavy engines. It is estimated that the o-xylene segment is set to grow at a higher CAGR than the other segments owing to its boundless use as intermediates, solvents, and others in oil & gas industries.

Xylene Market is used in various applications such as automotive, textile, chemical, oil & gas, leather, paints & coatings, rubber, and others.

Xylene Market Abstract:

Xylene is an organic compound obtained by catalytic reforming and coal carbonization process in the production of coke fuel. It is a hydrocarbon with greasy, and colourless in nature. Moreover, its quick evaporation, good dissolving ability, and growing consumption in major industries are the important trends and factors influencing its market confidently.

Xylene Market the o-xylene segment has witnessed a significant growth due to its extensive use as a solvent in paint thinners, nail polish removers, glues, and correction fluids. It is widely utilized as an industrial feedstock for producing phthalic anhydride. This intermediate is then used in the production of plastic from vinyl chloride in end-use industries

Xylene Market is growing with the rapid pace mainly due to its burgeoning applications in rubber and leather industry. The global Xylene market has seen a positive growth over the decade and is expected to continue with the same trends during the forecast period.

Xylene Market has seen a positive growth over the decade. Increasing demand of xylene in the application industries such as rubber and leather has anticipated being the major growth driver for global market. Addition to this, xylene is also used in textile industry as a polyester which is estimated to support the growth in this market over the forecast period. Government support and technological advancements are creating a major opportunities in the global market. Geographically, Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the largest market in terms of demand during the forecasted period.

Xylene Market has witnessed a positive growth over the decade. Increasing demand of xylene in the application industries such as rubber and leather has anticipated being the major growth driver for global market.

Xylene Market Key Players:

Xylene Market are Eastman Chemical Company (U.S.), China National Petroleum Corporation (China), BASF SE (Germany), Huntsman Corporation (U.S.), Chevron Philips Chemical Company (U.S.), TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC. (Japan), Formosa Plastics Corporation (Taiwan), The ExxonMobil Corporation(U.S.), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.) and LG Chem (South Korea) among others.

Industry Study Objectives of Xylene Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 10 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Xylene Market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To Analyse the Global Xylene Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, Porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)

To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country-level analysis of the market for segment by types and application

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analysing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyse competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Xylene Market.

Xylene Market Regional Analysis:

Xylene Market is segmented across five regions: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among these, Asia Pacific holds the major share of the market due to the growing consumption of xylene in automotive, aerospace, aviation, and others. The o-xylene segment holds the major portion and is anticipated to continue its dominance in the market due to extraordinary features offered by the product such as light weight, superior performance, and other characteristics. Due to these factors countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India are the major players in this market.

The North American region is growing significantly due to growing demand for xylene products in automotive, paints & coatings, and other industries. It is predicted that growing investments in the end-use industries is likely to drive the market during the forecast period. The growing consumption of polyethylene terephthalate products (PET) and pure isophthalic acid (PIA) in end-use industries have propelled the growth in countries such as the U.S., Canada, and Mexico to achieve a stunning market growth because they provide unique cost-effective, cleansing properties, and high performance to the product.

Xylene Market Competitive Analysis:

Characterized by the presence of several well-established and small players, the global Market of Xylene appears to be highly competitive. Well established players incorporate acquisition, collaboration, partnership, expansion, and technology launch in order to gain competitive advantage in this market and to maintain their market position. The Market demonstrates high growth potential which is likely to attract several new entrants in the market. Further resulting in intensified completion. Top players are investing heavily in R&D. The key players operating in the Xylene market compete based upon pricing, Technology and services. Manufacturers operating in the Xylene Market strive to deliver the best quality, reliable and consistent pure high-quality Xylene products based on innovative technologies, and best practices.

Xylene Market Segmental Analysis:

Xylene Market is segmented into the type and application. On the basis of the type, the market is segregated into o-xylene, m-xylene, and p-xylene segments. The market by application is further categorized into automotive, textile, chemical, oil & gas, leather, paints & coatings, rubber, and others.

Xylene Market Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope of the Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

3.4 Forecast Model

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.1.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.1.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3 Threat of Substitutes

4.1.4 Segment Rivalry

4.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain of Global Xylene Market

5 Industry Overview of Global Xylene Market

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Growth Drivers

5.3 Impact Analysis

5.4 Market Challenges

Xylene Market Table of Content to be Continue…..,

