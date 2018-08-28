Fruit Beer Market Size, Share, Trend, Growth, Leading Key Players Analysis and Forecast 2018 to 2023

Market Overview:

Fruit beer contains fruits as flavoring agent or adjunct, in addition to other ingredients, such as hops and malt. The fruity aroma in fruit beer depends on the type of fruit used and the brewing process. For instance, cherries and raspberries have a more pronounced smell compared to peach and blueberries. The unique taste of fruit beer makes it one of the most popular beverages among consumers.

Beer fermented with fruit juice is termed as fruit beer. Growing craft beer culture across the world and changing consumer tastes are expected to contribute for growth of fruit beer. Rising popularity of craft beers and increasing numbers of microbreweries are also helping bruit beer market to grow. Taste and aroma in fruit beer is depend on the brewing process and fruit used for flavoring. Also, shift towards innovative and premium beverages contribute to growth of market. Changing shift towards sweeter and fruitier taste and flavors is helping the growth of fruit beer market.

Get a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6315

Top Key Players Analysis:

Some of the key players in the Global Fruit Beer Market are Joseph James Brewing Company Inc. (U.S.), Brewery Ommegang (U.S.), New Belgium Brewing Company (U.S.), All Saints Brewing Company (U.S.), Lindemans Brewery (Belgium), and Lost Coast Brewery (U.S.) are some of the major key players.

Regional Analysis:

The market in Europe is expected to dominate the global fruit beer market during the forecast period. Natural fruit content in fruit beer is attracting health conscious consumers in the European market. The North American market is expected to be the second-largest due to shift towards sweeter tastes and flavors. The market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period, owing to the increasing population and emerging craft beer culture. Regulations on alcohol production in Middle East refrains growth of fruit beer. Africa has least market share owing to poor economic conditions.

Access Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/fruit-beer-market-6315

Segmentation:

The global fruit beer market has been segmented by flavor, distribution channel, and region.

The market, based on flavor, has been segmented into peach, raspberry, cherry, apple, apricot, and others. The market, by distribution channel, has been segmented into store-based and non- store based. One-stop shopping experience gained by the consumers is supporting the sales of fruit beer through store-based channel. However, availability of wide product variety and one click shopping experience is anticipated to surge the sales of fruit beer through non-store based channels.

The global fruit beer market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading market for fruit beer, followed by North America, while Asia Pacific is expected to have the fastest growth rate.