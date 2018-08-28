Industrial PC Market – Rising Adoption of IoT Tools in Industrial Sector

The global industrial PC market features several players aggressively targeting technological innovation through research and development activities. The competitive rivalry among these companies is expected to remain high over the forecast period. The introduction of next-generation industrial PCs with smart energy solutions can help companies garner a competitive edge over their competitors. The key players profiled in the report include Advantech Co., Ltd., Beckhoff Automation GmbH & Co. Kg, Bernecker + Rainer Industrie Elektronik Ges.m.b.H., Captec Ltd., Industrial PC, Inc., Kontron AG, Landitec Distribution GmbH, Lanner Electronics Incorporated, MiTAC International Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Omron Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Siemens AG, and Schneider Electric S.E.

According to Transparency Market Research, the global industrial PC market is expected to reach a value of US$8,784.2 Mn by 2025. The market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 10.7 % during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025.

Asia Pacific is likely to dominate the global industrial PC market in the coming years, closely followed by Europe and North America. The two developed regions are home to several key technological innovators in the market, leading to steady dominance of the two regional segments in the coming years. However, the Asia Pacific market for industrial PCs is expected to exhibit a robust 14.4% CAGR over the 2017-2025 forecast period, on the way to emerging with a dominant valuation of US$2,777.4 mn by 2025.

The emergence of Industry 4.0 and steady evolution of the IoT is resulting in an increase in demand from the global industrial PC market. The growing demand for smart energy solutions in industrial PCs is expected to bolster the industrial PC market in the long run. Rising use of IoT solutions in the industrial sector has led to growing amounts of data being generated in every operation, leading to a rise in the need for industrial Pcs.

The transformation of computing platforms due to the growing adoption of digitalization in a variety of sectors is an important trend that is expected to aid the growth of the industrial PC market. Manufacturers are integrating commercial PC technologies to provide customized solutions that users demand. This is achieved by integrating the latest technology solutions and control automation methods into commercial products, manufacturing equipment, and test stations. High demand for advanced Industrial PCs is also expected to contribute to the growth of the Industrial PC market.

One of the most important restraints acting on the global industrial PC market is the high prices of industrial PC technology, which has limited its adoption to the higher end of the industrial sector. The rising government support to adoption of automation tools in the industrial sector could be a vital driver for the industrial PC market, as it will allow the industry sector in developing countries to adopt industrial PC systems in an efficient pricing structure.